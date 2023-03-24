Forza Italia in the storm, the substitutes are already ready. Here are the names

In Come on Italy chaos has broken out, with Berlusconi increasingly secluded is a all against all for the future leadership and party balances. A sort of subterranean river in full flow they break relationshipsnew ones are created, signed and smashed alliancesfall big, make a comeback excluded, and — in the end — everyone thinks for themselves. Berlusconi’s partner, Marta fascinates– we read in the Corriere della Sera – after years of partnership with the powerful Lycia Rumbleat the urging of Marina Berlusconi who seems to have taken over the reins of the party in the name of the family, also giving space to the mediator work in Gianni’s coalition Read (it is he who is managing the delicate game of nominations), he has already made it clear that many things will change.

It therefore seems one step away from the earthquake: the two group leaders of Senate e Camera– continues the Corriere – the same Rumble and Alexander Cattaneocould each be defenestrated by the right-hand man of the Foreign Minister in Montecitorio Paolo Stretchers (or from Deborah Bergaminiwhich also enjoys the general trust in Arcore), the other by one of Fascina’s favourites, Adriano to talk, now deputy group leader. A true turnaround: they assure from Fi that they are even 31 deputies out of 44 to have signed a document against Cattaneo, guilty – according to the stories – of keeping too much eye on the honorable by making them photograph or anyway check if they entertain relationships too close con l’area of the faithful of Tajani. More difficult to understand the location of Rumble. All confirm that in fact the relationship with those who command Arcore today is ai minimal termsbut the one with Berlusconi – they say – is historic e resists.

