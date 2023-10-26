Home » FI, new department managers. Tajani promotes former Northern League member Cota
Business

FI, new department managers. Tajani promotes former Northern League member Cota

by admin
FI, new department managers. Tajani promotes former Northern League member Cota

FI, Cota appointed to lead the Simplification and Bureaucratization department

New department heads in Forza Italia. The national secretary appointed them Antonio Tajani, having consulted the head of the departments, Alessandro Cattaneo. Among the new entries is the former Northern League governor of Piedmont Roberto Cota who has long since started a process of rapprochement with FI (he had also participated in the Paestum event), appointed to lead the Simplification and Debureaucratization department.

Maurizio Casasco becomes head of the Economics department; Valentina Aprea of ​​Education; Cristina Rossello of Solidarity; Chiara Tenerini from Labour; Flavio Tosi of Hunting Policies; Giandiego Gatta of Fisheries and Aquaculture; Daniela Ternullo of the Family; Carlo De Romanis of Tourism; Fiammetta Modena of Disability and Social Affairs: the regional councilor and councilor for the territory of the Lombardy region Gianluca Comazzi is responsible for the Animal Rights department. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Announcement on Resolutions of the Third Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Tianyin Communication Holdings Co., Ltd. in 2022_Meeting_Network_Situation

You may also like

Qi’anxin Retains First Place in the List of...

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz...

Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Falling revenues for the industry

Istat, confidence in the market drops. The lowest...

China Everbright Bank Explores New Opportunities and Cooperation...

The gas storage level rises to 99 percent...

Eni, the fall in energy prices lowers its...

Key interest rate at 4.5 percent – ECB...

Resolution 12 of 10/16/2023 – Selection Committee in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy