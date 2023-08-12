Fi, Pier Silvio tempted by the descent into the field. But his sister Marina stops him

Piersilvio and Marina Berlusconi

Fi, congress in February without primaries

“The Forza Italia Congress will take place in February. Silvio Berlusconi has been missing for two months. I really miss the evening phone call in which we took stock of the situation and in which he also gave me some advice. Now we have to build a political force that is capable of turning his dreams into reality. We must have an organized party, a democratic party”. This was stated by the deputy prime minister and leader of FI, Antonio Tajani, a guest of “Mediterranea – La Cività blu”, currently taking place in Sabaudia.

The statute provides that the secretary elected by the national council convene the congress, and we will do so in February. But we also have many other appointments. On 29 30 September and 1 October in Paestum we will instead have the three days of Forza Italia ‘Il Berlusconi Day’, which will begin on the occasion of what was his birthday. It will be a way to remember him, but a memory to look to the future”. When asked if the primaries will take place, Tajani replied: “No, a congress is held and the delegates vote and whoever wins becomes the secretary. I would like a congress on the contents. Currents? In Forza Italia there have never been currents, we have always been used to having only one leader ”, he concluded.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi tempted, Marina stops him

Meanwhile, there are other movements in the Berlusconi family. “Almost as if the father’s death has created a space previously impossible to occupy, now the 54-year-old Pier Silvio born from the Knight’s first marriage seems more present and visible than his sister Marina”, writes the Corriere della Sera, which claims that “while Marina has always said clearly that she had no intention of taking the field, Pier Silvio is – by all accounts – really tempted”.

According to Corriere della Sera, his possible entry into the field would be “understandable, and certainly desirable for many in Forza Italia, who would see a real boon from his direct involvement in politics. Both in the role of operational leader and also in that of honorary president. The name of Berlusconi impersonated by one of his heirs would, they are all convinced, be a huge attraction for the voters. And he himself knows it. However, they say, to advise him caution, to warn how risky such a step could be both personally and for the company, his beloved sister Marina is one of the closest to Pier Silvio”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “the relations between the two are very good, there is no rivalry, no conflict, and there never has been. But it seems that Marina is insisting on the risk she would have for Fininvest, and for all the subsidiaries, a descent into the field. First, because there are many operations that companies have in mind to implement that would be practically blocked by a political commitment of this magnitude. Then because, in any case, if he were to run for or take on strategic roles, Pier Silvio would have to leave his roles in companies in order not to fall into a conflict of interest, and it is known how delicate hereditary balances are after the death of the Knight, divided between the 5 children. Finally, there is the fear that dad Silvio already passed on to Marina: taking the field exposes you to attacks of all kinds”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

