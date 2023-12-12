Home » Fiat 500e debuts in North America
Business

Fiat 500e debuts in North America

by admin
Fiat 500e debuts in North America

FIAT is ready to electrify North America with its sustainable mobility mission.

The brand virtually presented the Fiat (500e)RED 2024 as the first Fiat 500e product launch for North America with a presentation video featuring Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, and Bono, singer of U2 and Co-founder of ONE and (RED), to commemorate World AIDS Day which took place on Friday 1 December.

“FIAT is the only brand that can launch its 100% electric vehicles in a unique way, the “FIAT way”: combining the spirit of the “Dolce Vita” icon with its mission to offer sustainability and zero-emission mobility “, he has declared Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global CMO Stellantis. “The 2024 500e is technologically advanced, offers a host of new safety features and is fun to drive. The 500e remains faithful to its roots, to the iconic 500 loved throughout the world. It’s impossible not to smile when you drive this car.”

The 500e will be available in Stellantis North American showroomsstarting in the first quarter of 2024. For more details visit the USA media site FIAT media website.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The Largest Photovoltaic Power Generation Project in the Province Begins at Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant

You may also like

We are giving you an iPhone 15 this...

Economic forecast for 2024 decreased

The State of Vehicle Sales in Ecuador: A...

Ex Scalo Farini Milano, tender awarded to Unicredit-Hines-Prelios...

Internal strife at Oriental Selection continues to ferment!Dong...

Auto crisis reaches Porsche: CEO Blume announces “the...

ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion: Activate Mobile Line with...

Cameroon: the Promote international fair returns to Yaoundé...

just! Yu Minhong declares: Apologize to Yu Hui!Shaanxi...

Collapse of Benko’s empire – The insolvency of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy