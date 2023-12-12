Fiat 500e debuts in North America

FIAT is ready to electrify North America with its sustainable mobility mission.

The brand virtually presented the Fiat (500e)RED 2024 as the first Fiat 500e product launch for North America with a presentation video featuring Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, and Bono, singer of U2 and Co-founder of ONE and (RED), to commemorate World AIDS Day which took place on Friday 1 December.

“FIAT is the only brand that can launch its 100% electric vehicles in a unique way, the “FIAT way”: combining the spirit of the “Dolce Vita” icon with its mission to offer sustainability and zero-emission mobility “, he has declared Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global CMO Stellantis. “The 2024 500e is technologically advanced, offers a host of new safety features and is fun to drive. The 500e remains faithful to its roots, to the iconic 500 loved throughout the world. It’s impossible not to smile when you drive this car.”

The 500e will be available in Stellantis North American showroomsstarting in the first quarter of 2024. For more details visit the USA media site FIAT media website.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

