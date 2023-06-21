Fiat 600, we already know everything about the SUV before the debut scheduled for July 4th

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Fiat 600 continues to be seen on many occasions in anticipation of its official debut on 4 July in Turin, the day that has always been considered the birthday of the 500 with which the new car has much in common. Another model that is closely related to the 600 and the smallest of the Jeeps, the Avenger, given that both models are produced in the same former FCA factory and now of the Stellanits group in Poland in the city of Tychy.

Fiat 600, the style derived from the 500

The design of the new 600 derives strictly from that of the 500 family. and in particular the electric version, with the front lights perhaps a little more frowning, the front dominated by the name of the car and not by that of the brand as on the 500 battery-powered and proportions reminiscent of the 1957 500. For now, there is still no official technical information, even though we already know that the car will use the same platform on which the Avenger, the CMP ex PSA, was also designed.

Fiat 600 will be electric, but also petrol

As for the engines, the 600 will also be on sale in the electric variant, probably equipped with a 156 hp front engine with a 54 kWh battery and credited with around 400 km of autonomy. But not immediately since it will initially debut with the petrol heat engine. It cannot be excluded that the 600 is also offered with the mild hybrid already available on the Fiat 500 X. Finally, the interiors were unveiled by Fiat CEO Olivier Francois on Instagram while the entire car appeared in various online videos on youtube, with a series of leakages for marketing purposes. the filming of the commercial with Leonardo di Caprio is also online. All without there having been an official communication from Stellantis

Fiat 600 will cost less than the Avenger

Compared to the Jeep Avenger, the new 600 could be on sale at a slightly lower list price and fixed in reference to the petrol model, the first to debut on the market which should cost around 23,000 euros. We will know much more at the beginning of July when the small Fiat crossover will be officially unveiled in public. On that occasion, the official technical equipment and finally the timing of the launch of the new suvvino will also be known.

