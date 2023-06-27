Home » Fiat bans grey, its cars will now only be in colour
Fiat bans grey, its cars will now only be in colour

Fiat stops producing gray cars. The strategy was implemented to add distinctiveness to Fiat cars in the automotive market, as 2023 is the year of a notable change for the brand. “We broke the rules: we decided to stop producing gray Fiat cars. It is a demanding and disruptive choice, which aims to further strengthen Fiat’s leadership as a brand of joy, color and optimism. Italy is the country of colors and, starting today, also of Fiat cars”. said Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and global chief marketing officer di Stellantis.

“This choice reaffirms to people the values ​​of the ‘Nuova Dolce Vità’ and the Italian DNA embodied by the brand. Fiat wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric car for families and friends, which will be presented on 4 July,” he added.

In the new dedicated video, thanks to which customers will be able to discover the new colorful world of Fiat, Olivier Francois aboard the new Fiat 600e takes a deep dive into colour, under the banner of the claim “Italia. The land of colors. Fiat. The Mark of Colors”. The current Fiat range – Nuova 500, 500 Hybrid, 500X, Panda and Tipo – is available in several color shades, including Gelato White, Sicilia Orange, Paprika Orange, Passion Red, Blue Painted Blue, Italia Blue, Venice Blue, Dew Green, Forest Green, Rose Gold and Cinema Black – all with a name evocative that recalls the beautiful landscapes and the sweet Italian life. (ITALPRESS)

