Home Business Fiat joins the BMW Future Alliance
Business

Fiat joins the BMW Future Alliance

by admin
Fiat joins the BMW Future Alliance

Dhe first BMW to be driven by a computer is expected to be on the market in four years. BMW is developing the electric vehicle called “i-Next” together with the American chip group Intel and the Israeli camera specialist Mobileye. Now the Italian-American automaker Fiat-Chrysler has joined the alliance. The companies announced on Wednesday that a corresponding declaration of intent had been signed.

In the past few months, two more partners, the automotive suppliers Delphi and Continental, have joined the technology platform for autonomous driving that has existed for a year. Fiat-Chrysler is now the first automaker to join. And he should not be the last, as BMW assures. “We are still negotiating with others,” said a company spokesman.

Several alliances compete against each other

In the self-driving car, high-performance processors and sensors play just as important a role as automated image analysis, the self-learning map and artificial intelligence. The alliance partners want to put a vehicle on the road in which the driver can read or write emails while driving and only has to reach for the steering wheel again in special situations.

A large number of such technology alliances have emerged in the industry, including the partnership between Daimler and Bosch, which are pursuing the same goal. “In order to advance the technology for autonomous driving, partnerships between car manufacturers, technology providers and suppliers are indispensable,” said Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne in the North American market.

You may also like

Accused: Trump threatens criminal proceedings / Shut down:...

the government plan in five steps

Enrico Letta was left without a job: not...

The price of SSD and other storage has...

These are the travel trends for 2023 from...

Ferragni puts her business in order: Sisterhood Srl...

What UBS is trading with Credit Suisse

Mara Venier: “Say hello to Silvy”. And report...

The alarm is still on!The inflation rate in...

Labor market in March 2023: Weak spring recovery

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy