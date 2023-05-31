Fiat Topolino, the glamorous variant of the Citroën Ami

Listen to the audio version of the article

First official photo for the new Fiat Topolino, two-seater electric quadricycle derived from the Citroen Ami. Model that brings the historic Topolino name back on the road, surprising in the first official photo for the absence of the doors replaced by a nautical-style rope.

New electric Fiat Topolino

Although the relationship with the Citroen Ami is not mentioned in the presentation press release, the Fiat Topolino is the “almost twin” of the French quadricycle and of the third sister Opel Rocks-e. Compared to the two models already on sale, the Topolino differs in the front, starting with the headlights that bring to mind the 1936 500 Topolino model, in the absence of doors and in the new dashboard trim. While the doors will probably be available on the model marketed, the interior trim, the canvas sunroof and the mounted rims underscore greater attention to detail.

Fiat Topolino, the first photos of the electric microcar Photogallery4 photos View

Fiat Topolino electric autonomy

How many kilometers will the new electric Fiat Topolino be able to travel? While waiting to find out the official technical data sheet, the Topolino (like the Citroen Ami) will probably have a declared range of 75 kilometers thanks to the 5.5 kWh battery combined with a 6 kW motor. As on the Ami, equipment such as LED headlights will arrive, while fundamental accessories such as ABS and air conditioning will be missing. Driven by 14-year-olds with an AM licence, it recharges in 3 hours via a traditional 220-volt socket.