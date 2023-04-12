Listen to the audio version of the article

Launched into the orbit of success with a reveal in the Cape Canaveral space center in the United States, the Uno is not only a model that has added an important chapter in the history of Fiat but also a protagonist of an era of social, economic and technological. When it debuted in early 1983, the evolution was everywhere. In Italy there was a desire to leave behind a period of social struggles, terrorism and economic uncertainties, but many factors projected towards those eighties in which percentages of well-being would have rained on everyone. And from this point of view, the Uno has done its part, because its immediate success has fallen just as quickly on its automotive supply chain. Witness the production that after only twenty-four months reaches one million units, truly remarkable for the time. A success resulting from ingenious inspirations, some of which are even found on today’s cars, amalgamated by tiles, cutting-edge technologies for the time, functionality, equipment, behaviour, comfort and a range quickly enriched by many versions. A continuously updated recipe with which the total production reaches nine and a half million specimens when the Uno leaves the scene after twelve years, after being confronted with increasingly numerous competition.

Fiat Uno, designed with innovation in mind

A few days before the baptism in the NASA base and the itinerant presentation of the Uno in half Florida, the US university and government project ARPAnet acquires the Tcp / Ip protocol: it is the birth certificate of the Internet even if the Web has not yet been developed , but the technical base is ready for the biggest revolution of the end of the last century. Perhaps this fact is already enough to describe how effervescent the period was, but resizing the speech to the model with which Fiat replaced the 127, it should be added that robotics was entering the factories. An element of no small importance, because the Uno was the result of a huge financial effort: five years of study and planning with a budget of around 1,000 billion lire. The most important investment made by Fiat up to then was also intended for the use, for the first time, of robots for assembly and painting in the Rivalta and Mirafiori plants, where the introduction of mechanization improves uniformity and the quality of the production, as well as the life of those who work there.

Fiat Uno, conceived to be a Lancia with an innovative line

The history of the Uno starts from the abandonment of the project of a small car designed by Giorgietto Giugiaro which was to replace the Lancia A112. Then, internal vicissitudes and the need to rationalize the investments of the Fiat group projected the project almost unchanged in the parent company brand. The line of the Uno is the result of a clean design, the doors and the tailgate are enveloping, the silhouette highlights the bonnet and windshield on which a single windscreen wiper stands out, they are very inclined and together with the absence of drip pans on the roof, they contribute to determining a Cx of 0 ,34, very advantageous for the time for the containment of consumption as suggested by the oil crisis of the seventies. Another strong point of the Uno is the rationality with which the project determines uncommon habitability for a 3.64-metre long car, due both to the 2.36-metre wheelbase imprinted by the wheels almost at the corners of the bodywork, the width of 1.55 meters and with a height of 1.43 meters today, even, not far from that of some SUVs, as well as from the engine arranged transversely and from the rear suspension with interconnected longitudinal arms with separate springs and shock absorbers so as not to take away space from the ‘internal.

A decisive architecture both for the high comfort and for the behavior of the Uno, which the specialized magazines do not hesitate to define as excellent and reliable even in emergency situations, as already emerged from the judgments of the American presentation. A huge showdown for the times so as to create many anxieties in the Fiat apparatus. In particular, in those who took care of the car fleet of the event who, having to deal with the times of the Italian bureaucracy on a daily basis, traveled to the United States well in advance to understand how they should proceed to register the cars temporarily. He returned to Italy surprised and at the same time relieved because, having explained the case, he was told that if he already had the documents of origin, those dozens of plates would be ready towards evening!

Fiat Uno, presented among the missiles but has satellites inside

The interior design is no less avant-garde than that of the exterior. The linear style of the furnishings integrates a non-invasive dashboard that supports a full-width shelf on which the ashtray slides (an idea inherited from the Panda) and the dashboard crowded with warning lights (which in practice are not always sincere in providing indications) surrounded from satellites with on-board services switches that are activated without taking your hands off the steering wheel. The presentation of the environment, although based on plastic coverings (after a while the source of some noise) is outside the box for a small car of the time and is the result of the idea that the Uno should be a fanciful Lancia. From this assumption there are also unusual accessories for the category (standard or on request) including electric windows, central locking, rear sofa with adjustable backrest and even a driver’s seat with a seat that also varies the inclination / height a little according to the position , ready for the car radio also with compartments for the speakers and more.