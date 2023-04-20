Fico to Affari: “Me from the left? Yes, but disappointed. The M5s must make its way

M5s, Roberto Fico talks to Affaritaliani.it

Giuseppe Conte consults it often. It is still a voice that weighs within the 5 Stars. When Fico speaks that world there opens its ears. An early “grillino” born in the meetup (once they would have been called sections). Today it is outside the institutions. The cleaver of the two mandates, useful for Conte to get rid of some internal “ballasts” (Luigi Di Maio), he stopped his experience in Parliament after two legislatures. The first he passed to the opposition, presiding over the Rai supervisory commission, the second on the highest seat of Montecitorio, as president of the Chamber.

His however, he remained at the disposal of the 5 Star Movement led by Conti. Today he is the president of the Guarantee Committee. Fig represents the hyphen between the old and the new, between the past and the present. Between Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte.

According to what appears to affaritaliani.itwith Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party crushed on the defense of rights, the strategy of the 5 Stars, which focuses on economic and social issues, is not to converge on a structural alliance with the dem, but stay away by doing your own political route and keep your hands free. Different speech on the territories where in many municipalities Pd and M5s govern together. There we reason with different logics and “going alone” would damage both of us.

President Fico, how is life outside the institutions?

Very well, I do politics and I carry on issues and battles I believe in. I have recently returned from a series of meetings in Calabria to talk about differentiated autonomy. You can also do politics outside the institutions.

Lollobrigida’s words about “ethnic replacement” inflamed the political debate

Minister Lollobrigida’s words are indecent, they embarrass our institutions. To talk about race replacement is to take our country back to a horrible past. Our community must be based on principles of cooperation, solidarity and humanity, not on making distinctions based on ethnicity.

How do you assess the government’s review of the citizen’s income?

An ideological choice that serves to harm the most fragile people. A huge mistake on the skin of people who struggle to make ends meet.

