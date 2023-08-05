Fielmann: Chief Financial Officer is leaving, but will become head of the powerful family holding company

Georg Alexander Zeiss is stepping down as CFO – but will remain in the Fielmann cosmos. picture alliance / Christophe Gateau/dpa | Christophe Gateau

As Business Insider has exclusively learned, Fielmann’s CFO Georg Alexander Zeiss will leave the eyewear group’s board of directors in the first quarter of 2024. The company confirmed this.

Instead, he is to become head of the powerful Fielmann holding company, through which the family holds a majority stake in the company.

The successor to Zeiss has also already been decided: Steffen Bätjer. He is scheduled to join the board on August 15 and take over all of the responsibilities for the first quarter of 2024.

He has been a member of the board of directors for 19 years and was recruited by company founder Günther Fielmann personally: But CFO Georg Alexander Zeiss will soon be gone. The 61-year-old is leaving the glasses group’s board of directors in the first quarter of 2024. Business Insider has found out exclusively.

The longtime top manager will soon play a different role in the eyewear empire. He should move into the supervisory board of the S-Dax group. There he succeeds Hans-Joachim Oltersdorf, who is leaving the company at the age of 85, as a Fielmann spokeswoman told us. “With Georg Alexander Zeiss, the long-standing CFO of the Fielmann Group, the Fielmann family has been able to win their preferred candidate for the successor,” the spokeswoman continued.

In addition to his new position as a member of the supervisory board, Zeiss is also to become head of the powerful Fielmann holding company Korva SE, which controls the Fielmann family’s majority stake in the company, as the group explains. Overall, the Fielmann family controls 72.91 percent of Fielmann shares via Korva SE, several foundations and direct shares.

Steffen Bätjer becomes the new chief financial officer

Steffen Bätjer follows as CFO at Zeiss. According to the eyewear group, he is to join the board of directors on August 15 and take over all of the tasks in the first quarter of 2024. Before Fielmann, Bätjen worked, among other things, as CFO (Chief Financial Officer) at the parking garage group Apcoa Parking.

CFO Georg Alexander Zeiss (right) with company founder Günther Fielmann (middle) and Fielmann boss Marc Fielmann. picture alliance / dpa | Axel Heimken

Fielmann’s million-dollar savings course

With the departure of Zeiss, an old confidante of company founder Günther Fielmann is leaving the board.

Zeiss has been with the Hamburg company since 2003. In 2004 he became CFO and thus a member of the board. He had previously worked for the consultancy KPMG, among others. Most recently, he was mainly concerned with getting Fielmann back on track. As Business Insider reported exclusively in March of this year, the glasses group wants to reduce costs by 125 million euros by 2025. An internal message revealed at the time: This also affects several hundred jobs that have to be cut.

According to the Fielmann Group, it operates 968 branches in Germany and abroad and employs 22,631 people.

Lower margin is reason for austerity measures

The reasons for the austerity course include the company’s reduced margin. The chief financial officer, Georg Alexander Zeiss, said in an internal video that the margin was being critically observed by the capital market. “We no longer deliver perfect numbers, no longer extremely good numbers. But only normal average or worse,” says Zeiss in the video. As a result, the company’s rating went down.

Marc Fielmann, son of the founder, has prescribed an austerity course for the glasses group. picture alliance / dpa | Axel Heimken

Günther Fielmann founded the company in 1972 in the Lower Saxony town of Cuxhaven and managed it for decades. The trained optician quickly made a name for himself. His company grew enormously thanks to his pricing policy – ​​offering the glasses without additional payment. In 1994 he converted the company from a limited partnership to a public limited company and listed it on the stock exchange. Since 2018, father and son Marc have managed the group as a double team. Finally, in 2019, the then 30-year-old son replaced his father. Under his pen, the company continued to expand abroad. However, Marc Fielmann is a long way from the growth rates of his father.

read too

Glasses group Fielmann: According to an internal announcement, several hundred jobs are to be cut by 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

