Fiera Milano and Lineapelle renew the agreement until 2030

If Milan is among the undisputed world capitals of international fashion, the city’s exhibition center confirms its decisive role in supporting and pushing companies in the supply chain, hosting some of the main trade fairs in the sector. Among these, Lineapelle, the reference event for the leather, accessories, components, fabrics, synthetics and models sector, which has renewed the collaboration agreement with Fiera Milano, for the holding of the event in the Rho exhibition center until the year 2030 on a half-yearly basis.

The Italian exhibitors of Lineapelle generate an annual turnover of over 6.3 billion euros, of which 70% achieved through exports, with 4 billion euros generated by the tanneries present at the fair alone. A turnover of 150 billion dollars also revolves around the event, expressed in value between supply and demand from 130 countries around the world.

«The agreement signed takes on an even stronger value, since Lineapelle is one of the most important exhibitions taking place in our spaces – says Roberto Foresti, deputy general manager of Fiera Milano -. The consolidation and strengthening of the portfolio of exhibitions hosted represents one of the four guidelines on which the Strategic Plan is based, which looks to 2025 and has the objective of accrediting Fiera Milano as the primary European hub in the exhibition-congress sector”.

For Fulvia Bacchi, CEO of Lineapelle, «The trade fair network made up of Lineapelle, which also includes the biannual events in London and New York, has reached a high level of internationality, with 40% of exhibitors and almost 50% of registered buyers coming from abroad. The next edition of Lineapelle, from 19 to 21 September, will host over 1,300 exhibitors from 45 countries and includes many collateral initiatives, confirming the concomitance with Simac Tanning Tech, the annual technology fair for the leather supply chain».

Fiera Milano, during the next edition, in addition to making the exhibition spaces of the Rho exhibition center available, will also provide the ancillary services necessary for the realization of the event, to enhance and maximize the time that exhibitors and visitors will spend at the fair.

