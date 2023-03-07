Fiera Milano enters Fiere di Parma with 18.5%

(Teleborsa) – Milan faira company listed on Euronext STAR Milan and active in the trade fair and congress sector, communicated that the shareholders’ meeting of Fiere di Parma will be called upon to decide capital increase company concerning 576,587 ordinary shares for a total value of 16.5 million euros, equal to the 18.5% of the capital share capital of Fiere di Parma, reserved for subscription by Fiera Milano and to be released through the contribution in kind of the TuttoFood business branch.

The operation is aimed at creating a commune European trade fair platform in the agro-food sector. Yesterday the Provincial Council and the Municipal Council of Parma approved the operation.

Fiera Milano specifies that, following the decisions that will be taken by the Shareholders’ Meeting of Fiere di Parma, the finalization of the transaction will in any case be subject to Board approval of Fiera Milano.