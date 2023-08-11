Fiera Milano hub of world pharmaceuticals: the CPhI event is back in 2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

Milan international hub of life sciences and in particular of pharmaceuticals. It is an ambition that the Lombard capital has been pursuing for some time, on the strength of an important pharmaceutical industry rooted throughout the region: if Italy is among the main European pharmaceutical poles, together with Germany and France, Lombardy is the first region for industrial presence – and among the main ones in Europe – with over 100 companies and 24 thousand employees (to which 28 thousand must be added in related industries), but also for investments in research and development, which exceed 400 million euros.

Expect record numbers

It is therefore no coincidence that Fiera Milano has been chosen for the second time in just three years as the site of CPhI, the most important international event dedicated to this industrial chain, from chemical components to machinery and packaging. The traveling event (held in a different city every year), organized by the British multinational Informa, will return to the Rho exhibition center from 8 to 10 October 2024, after having been there in 2021 and recording excellent results, despite the still complicated, for the fairs, of the post-pandemic. «Next year we expect a record event, in terms of numbers – explains Sherma Ellis-Daal, brand director of CPhI for Informa -. We will be in Milan next November to present the 2024 edition, but I can already tell you that we expect around 50,000 visitors and 2,500 exhibitors from over 170 countries. We have a rich program of conferences and seminars, with over 200 appointments».

Lombardy heart of the pharmaceutical industry

Ellis-Daal confirms that the choice of Milan, for the second time, is mainly due to the importance of its pharmaceutical industry: «Behind this choice there are important synergies – he tells Il Sole 24 Ore -. CPhI is the heart of the pharmaceutical sector and Milan, but even more Lombardy, are the engine of the Italian pharmaceutical industry, which together with Germany is the most important in Europe. Italy is the main European producer of ingredients and counts a large number of contract producers in continuous growth. This makes it the ideal venue for a global event focused on pharmaceutical companies». “There are very few global locations with such a depth and breadth of local and regional talent,” said Adam Andersen, executive vice president of Pharma at Informa. We expect a large international participation, but there will be insights into local and regional production».

Attractive fairground and city

And that’s not all: the presence of one of the largest and most well-infrastructured exhibition centers in Europe also prompted Milan’s candidacy, explains Ellis-Daal. «Milan is a beautiful city, rich in culture and good food, and this also makes it attractive for our participants, exhibitors or visitors – adds the brand manager of Informa -. Furthermore, the district and the city itself are equipped with the services and infrastructures that are adequate, also in terms of accommodation, to host an international event such as ours, which attracts a large number of people».

A nice recognition for the Lombard capital and for its Fair, which in the Business Plan to 2025 Connect includes, among the development assets, also the ability to attract a growing number of large international itinerant exhibitions to Milan, just like CPhI. Among these, the Itma textile technology fair, which took place last June, or the event dedicated to the energy transition, Gastech, which took place in Rho in September 2022. «We will make cutting-edge services available to CPhI Milan and the best resources of our district – says Roberto Foresti, deputy general manager of Fiera Milano -. Our districts are located in a context that has state-of-the-art and world-class infrastructures, are well connected to European, Asian and North American countries, and this makes us particularly attractive for major international events”.