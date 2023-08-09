Home » Fifteenth anniversary of the Russian invasion of South Ossetia
Fifteenth anniversary of the Russian invasion of South Ossetia

Tuesday 8 August marks the fifteenth anniversary of theRussian invasion of South Ossetia, a crucial event for international politics and for relations between Russia, the United States and the European Union. The war is in fact remembered as the first European war of the 21st century and marked Russia’s transition to a revisionist power. The war in South Ossetia was the first sign of the reborn Russian interventionism. Confirmed with the unilateral conquest of Crimea in 2014, it will culminate with the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2021 the European Court of Human Rights charged Russia with the violation of human rights in the separatist regions still occupied.

The 2008 military aggression had profound regional implications and global, with repercussions on the geopolitical stability and security of the European continent. The anniversary also offers an opportunity to reaffirm support for the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

