Fifth Batch of ‘Little Giants’ City Map: Shenzhen and Suzhou Lead the Way, Ningbo Falls Behind

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has recently announced the fifth batch of state-level specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises. A total of 3,671 companies have been included in this batch, surpassing the target of 10,000 proposed by the ministry. Among the provinces, Guangdong and Jiangsu have shown the most progress, ranking first and second, respectively. Shenzhen and Suzhou have also made significant advancements in the city rankings.

According to the 21st Century Economic Research Institute, nine cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, Suzhou, Shanghai, Wuxi, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Wuhan have added over 100 new “little giant” companies in the fifth batch. The top 10 cities in terms of the total number of “little giant” enterprises are Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Suzhou, Ningbo, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Tianjin.

The review status of the second batch of “little giant” enterprises was also announced, showing a reduction of over 30% compared to the number of public announcements. As the number of “little giant” enterprises increases, the review process becomes stricter, and companies with insufficient capabilities may face the risk of elimination.

Guangdong and Jiangsu have seen a significant increase in the number of “little giant” enterprises. Guangdong, with the contribution of Shenzhen, has added almost 100% of the newly added enterprises in the province. Suzhou, known for its strong manufacturing industry, has surpassed Ningbo in terms of the number of “little giant” enterprises.

Shenzhen has made remarkable progress in the development of new-generation electronic information and other strategic emerging industries. Suzhou, on the other hand, has a solid foundation in the manufacturing industry and started early in the cultivation of specialized and special new enterprises. While there is still room for improvement in terms of innovation capabilities, Suzhou is actively working to bridge this gap.

It is worth noting that many cities have achieved their cultivation targets for “little giant” enterprises ahead of schedule. Beijing and Shenzhen, in particular, have exceeded their goals by a significant margin. This not only reflects the success of their efforts but also highlights the need for more ambitious targets in the future.

Overall, the fifth batch of “little giant” enterprises has shown significant progress in various provinces and cities. The continuous growth and development of these specialized and special new enterprises will undoubtedly contribute to the overall economic development and innovation in China.

