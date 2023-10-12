Home » Fifth Terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Expected to Boost Passenger Capacity and Job Opportunities
Business

Fifth Terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Expected to Boost Passenger Capacity and Job Opportunities

by admin
Fifth Terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Expected to Boost Passenger Capacity and Job Opportunities

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida is set to have its fifth terminal operational by 2026, according to an official statement. The construction of the Terminal 5 (T5) Project, valued at $404 million, commenced with a ceremony attended by the Broward County Aviation Department and the Board of County Commissioners. The new terminal will be the first one built from scratch in decades.

The two-level, five-gate domestic terminal will feature check-in and ticketing areas, arrival and departure baggage processing services, and a security checkpoint. Additionally, it will have retail and food and beverage concessions, covering an area of 230,000 square feet. The terminal will be located on the east side of Terminal 4 and will be connected to the existing Cypress parking lot and Terminal 4 through bridges or multi-level pedestrian walkways.

The financing for the T5 project will come from various sources, including airport bonds, Florida Department of Transportation grants, and passenger facility charges.

The fifth terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport will bring significant benefits, with increased boarding gates being one of the key advantages. Industry forecasting models predict the airport’s annual passenger count to grow from 35 million to nearly 52 million over the next two decades. The T5 project is expected to generate approximately 3,400 direct and indirect construction-related jobs, involving more than a dozen small businesses. Furthermore, the completion of the terminal is anticipated to create between 1,000 and 1,250 new permanent jobs.

Jetblue Airways Corp. will lead the administration of the project, and the terminal will accommodate between 4 and 5 million passengers annually.

You may also like

Open Fiber, 50 or 100 euro gift voucher...

Record-breaking September: Automobile Production and Sales in China...

$50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Puerto Rico

Postponed to 2024 Italy-Africa summit on 5-6 November

Introducing the 2024 Lantu Dreamer: A Glimpse into...

Samsung Joins ZTE and Motorola in Blocking Gray...

Survey: 74.1% of Italians with Israel. FdI and...

Qingdao: The Beer Capital of China Delights Guests...

A humanitarian catastrophe is looming in the Gaza...

Copy Trading, Mirror Trading And Social Trading –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy