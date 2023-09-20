Fight against bureaucracy – E-government: “Switzerland is no longer one of the top nations” – News

The Federal Council wants to ease the administrative burden on Swiss companies with the so-called “Corporate Relief Act”. The National Council approved the proposal on Wednesday. The Council of States already approved the project in advance. In an international comparison, Switzerland slipped from 16th to 23rd place in digital administration over the last two years.

After the failed regulatory brake, the Swiss Parliament looked for a new template to relieve the administrative burden on companies. Now the Federal Council presented the so-called “Corporate Relief Act”. It is intended to protect companies from too much regulation.

A law for less bureaucracy

For example, when introducing new regulations, the federal administration must estimate the costs that companies could incur as a result. Progress in digitalization would also bring relief when contacting the authorities through so-called e-government.

The Council of States already approved the project in advance. On Wednesday, the National Council also approved the proposal – with 121 votes to 41 and 24 abstentions.

We have lost touch with the top nations in recent years.

In order to promote Switzerland as a business location, it is important to reduce bureaucracy, says Rolf Brügger, partner at the consulting firm Deloitte Switzerland: “Switzerland is no longer one of the top nations. We are still at the top of the field, but we have lost touch with the top nations in recent years.”

This also does that E-Government-Ranking the UN clearly. It shows the digital development of administrations in an international comparison. Switzerland recently fell back in the ranking: in 2020 it was in 16th place, in 2022 it slipped to 23rd place. The leaders are countries like Denmark, Estonia and Finland.

E-government in Switzerland

But it is not the case that Switzerland is doing nothing in the area of ​​digital administration: in 2007, the federal government developed a joint e-government strategy with the cantons and municipalities for the first time in order to reduce bureaucracy. In 2017, the federal government launched the online portal EasyGov so that companies can use it to carry out some administrative procedures.

Legend: Around 84,000 companies are now registered with EasyGov. Keystone/Marcel Bieri

“This is practical in everyday life, especially for AHV or ALV contribution statements, or for tax returns. This makes our lives much easier,” says Thierry Fuhrer, owner of the private cooking agency deinkoch.ch. He has already founded three companies in the catering sector – all via the electronic platform.

Nevertheless, the young entrepreneur still sees a need for action. For example, the signature system has not yet been regulated. Whether for building applications or when setting up a company, everything still has to be originally signed, printed and sent.

