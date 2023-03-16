Home Business Fight against inflation – European Central Bank increases key interest rate to 3.5 percent – News
Business

Fight against inflation – European Central Bank increases key interest rate to 3.5 percent – News

by admin
Fight against inflation – European Central Bank increases key interest rate to 3.5 percent – News
Fight against inflation – European Central Bank increases key interest rate to 3.5 percent – <a data-ail="788191" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/kampf-gegen-inflation-europaeische-zentralbank-erhoeht-leitzins-auf-3-5-prozent”/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/kampf-gegen-inflation-europaeische-zentralbank-erhoeht-leitzins-auf-3-5-prozent”/>news/wirtschaft/kampf-gegen-inflation-europaeische-zentralbank-erhoeht-leitzins-auf-3-5-prozent”/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/kampf-gegen-inflation-europaeische-zentralbank-erhoeht-leitzins-auf-3-5-prozent?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/kampf-gegen-inflation-europaeische-zentralbank-erhoeht-leitzins-auf-3-5-prozent”/>News“/>
Contents

  • In Frankfurt, the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced the key interest rate for the euro by 0.5 percentage points increased.
  • The key interest rate is now 3.5 Percent.

In the morning, in the midst of a phase of severe financial market turbulence that lasted for days, the currency watchdogs of the ECB discussed a renewed interest rate hike in the fight against high inflation. In the run-up to this, experts suspected that the upheavals on the stock exchanges could dissuade the ECB from the prospect of a sharp increase in interest rates.

Stability versus credibility

Until last week, it was taken for granted that the ECB would tighten interest rates again by 0.5 percentage points. But the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the USA had triggered shockwaves on the stock markets worldwide and concerns about the stability of the banking sector.

Legend:

The ECB’s headquarters are in Frankfurt, Germany.

KEYSTONE/DPA/Arne Dedert

In Europe, the troubled major Swiss bank Credit Suisse is in focus. During its deliberations, the ECB was therefore faced with the difficult task of ensuring the stability of the financial system while at the same time maintaining its credibility in the fight against persistently high inflation.

After the ECB, the key interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve is due in just under a week.


SRF 4 News, March 16, 2023, 3:00 p.m.;


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right






See also  Collective bargaining – Bahn presents first offer

You may also like

Rescue of the big bank – Credit Suisse...

Ghana: cocoa supply chain calls for actions against...

Apple iPhone 14 Plus yellow first sale is...

After the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank:...

CGIL Congress, Landini invites Meloni. Fiom and his...

Apple stock safest tech stock, experts say

Inflation slows down to 9.1% in February. Fly...

In response to the 315 exposure issue, various...

an agreement still to be written

Stephan von Erffa could play a key role

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy