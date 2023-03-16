In Frankfurt, the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced the key interest rate for the euro by 0.5 percentage points increased.

percentage points increased. The key interest rate is now 3.5 Percent.

In the morning, in the midst of a phase of severe financial market turbulence that lasted for days, the currency watchdogs of the ECB discussed a renewed interest rate hike in the fight against high inflation. In the run-up to this, experts suspected that the upheavals on the stock exchanges could dissuade the ECB from the prospect of a sharp increase in interest rates.

Stability versus credibility

Until last week, it was taken for granted that the ECB would tighten interest rates again by 0.5 percentage points. But the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the USA had triggered shockwaves on the stock markets worldwide and concerns about the stability of the banking sector.

Legend: The ECB’s headquarters are in Frankfurt, Germany. KEYSTONE/DPA/Arne Dedert



In Europe, the troubled major Swiss bank Credit Suisse is in focus. During its deliberations, the ECB was therefore faced with the difficult task of ensuring the stability of the financial system while at the same time maintaining its credibility in the fight against persistently high inflation.

After the ECB, the key interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve is due in just under a week.



