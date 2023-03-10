The theme of inflation appears to be more topical than ever in recent months. On 2 March, Eurostat released the preliminary data on the trend in consumer prices in the euro area: it was recorded an annual increase of 8.5% compared to +8.6% in the month of January. The figure was higher than the consensus of analysts (+8.3%).

The inflation problem is confirmed today also by data from Germany, where the rate is measured as the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), is confirmed at +8.7% in February. This was announced by the federal statistical office (Destatis), which highlighted that consumer prices in February 2023 increased by 0.8% compared to January.

The governors of the Eurosystem, when it comes to inflation they call for caution. For her part Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank confirms that she will do everything to fight inflation. Second Maximilian SchenaInvestment Director of Symphonia SGR, to understand who is right, with respect to these different positions it is necessary “acknowledge that economic activity has proved more resilient than expected to the multiple shocks of the last year such as monetary tightening and the energy crisis. Furthermore, with the positive effects of China‘s post-pandemic reopening starting to show, inflation is proving to be more persistent than expected”.

Inflation, numbers higher than expected

In February, the preliminary data on inflation turned out to be higher than expected. Inflation level core has not yet passed the peak. Certainly, the ECB is reassured by the spreads on government bonds of peripheral countries, which are not particularly suffering from the recent market turmoil. Lagarde, meanwhile, confirmed at the latest ECB meeting that i rates will be raised by 50 bo in March.

Massimiliano Schena believes that with these premises the risk of a spiral between prices and wages is always present, especially if the European economy continues to resist recession prophecies. Moreover, the European inflationary process is more backward than in the US and the imminent wage renegotiations could reflect last year’s sharp rise in prices.

Furthermore, according to Schena, it would be necessary to ask oneself “whether the run of the bulls was actually too fast. In this sense, theoretically, the ECB is at a more backward stage of monetary tightening than the USA, but some elements must be considered. First, the ECB seems reluctant to be too restrictive with respect to the Fed, which could limit the pace of hikes in the coming months. Secondly, the ECB will have to take into account the potential problems for financial stability, in particular in the real estate market and in the public debt of peripheral countries, also because the TPI (the anti-spread shield) has not yet been tested”.

To take the stage, in the various discussions between the governors of the central banks and Christine Lagarde, there is the theme of uncertainty: according to some governors it would be high, while Lagarde is of a completely opposite opinion. On this point, according to Schena, it is necessary to ask how uncertainty can change the trend of monetary policy. The ratio of risk factors remains tilted to the downside for the Eurozone economy.