Fight against plastic waste – recycling offers opportunities – but is not the only solution – News

The UN states are currently struggling to reach a global agreement to reduce plastic waste. The focus is on recycling. It is also currently experiencing an upswing in Switzerland.

Around 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste is created in Switzerland every year – around six percent of which ends up at InnoRecycling in the canton of Thurgau, which claims to be the largest waste disposal and recycler of plastic in Switzerland. The company processes around 11,000 to 12,000 tons of plastic waste from households every year.

“These are first sorted into around ten different types of plastic in sorting plants,” explains InnoRecycling boss Markus Tonner. “We take most of it back to Eschlikon and make granules out of it. These are in great demand on the market.”

For me, plastic packaging is not waste, but a resource.

New plastic pipes are made from used shampoo bottles, yoghurt pots and packaging films. This recycling still has a lot of potential, emphasizes Tonner: “For me, plastic packaging is not waste, but a resource – as long as it goes into the right channel and is recycled. This awareness has not yet reached us consumers enough.”

Oil producing countries rely on plastic

Plastic producers also want to expand and improve the recycling of plastic – but for a different reason: oil is coming under increasing pressure as a fuel in the climate crisis. In order to secure their sales, the oil-producing countries rely on plastic production.

Countries would have to invest in disposal – i.e. prevent plastic from ending up in nature – and expand recycling. But recycling plastic is only possible to a limited extent: Unlike the glass bottle, which becomes a glass bottle again after recycling, plastic food packaging cannot become food packaging again, even in the best recycling process, but only a plastic tube.

Caption: A globally binding agreement could drastically reduce plastic waste and thus reduce the harmful effects on the environment and human health. Such an agreement is currently being negotiated in the third round of negotiations in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

According to Selchuk Yildirim, head of the Food Production and Packaging Research Center at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, many food packaging products today are “multi-layer materials.” So they consist of aluminum and polyethylene. These layers have to be separated from each other before they can be recycled, says Yidirim: “It’s a very difficult process.”

On the one hand, attempts are being made to split the mixed plastic products back into their original materials using chemical processes. On the other hand, research is working on the development of monolayers, i.e. packaging material made from just one substance.

Even if it succeeds one day, this is both very energy-consuming and associated with high CO₂ emissions, emphasizes Joëlle Hérin, an expert on consumption systems at Greenpeace.

Turn off the tap instead of wiping it up

Hérin calls for plastic to be started right away and not just recycled. “When the bathtub overflows, the first thing you do is grab a mop. You turn off the water.” The economy must switch to reusable packaging and long-lasting, repairable products instead of relying on disposable and disposable materials.

Specifically, the UN must oblige countries in the plastics agreement to reduce their plastic production by 75 percent by 2040, demands Greenpeace. Official Switzerland doesn’t get that specific. However, it is one of the “highly ambitious” countries at the UN negotiations in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, plastic consumption continues to grow in this country despite increasing recycling rates.

