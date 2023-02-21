Listen to the audio version of the article

Promoted in research, training, the fight against waste and attention to the territory. “Revisable” in the CO2 targets, in equal opportunities and in the formalization of the paths.

It is the summary of the Sustainability Report of Ucimu-Sistemi per Produrre, created on the basis of the analysis of 53 companies in the sector and created in collaboration with the Alta Scuola Impresa e Società of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. Built built focusing attention on the areas of sustainability most influenced by the activity of companies in the sector, the ESG areas of the objectives of the UN Agenda 2030 more consistent with the business of machine tool companies.

Report that formalizes and systematises a path that companies in the sector have already started, committing themselves to achieving the objectives of the 2030 UN Agenda. A visible but often uncoordinated commitment, because the general limit, looking at all dimensions, seems to be that of a widespread lack of formalization of processes: although 64% of companies have defined strategies and objectives, only 24% have done so in a formalized way.

However, there are positive areas. For example, the approach to the circular economy is at an advanced stage among companies, where 62% of the companies examined (53 responded to the questionnaire) have implemented good practices, 98% carry out separate waste collection; 76% have defined their own objectives regarding the reduction of waste and waste produced, 50% use raw materials from recycling.

Positive results also in the field of training and research: 92% of companies declare that they have set up or adopted a management system to respond to the training needs of their employees. 87% have defined training objectives for their collaborators, more than half of these (54%) are formalized objectives. Furthermore, 63% of companies declare that they provide training on transversal skills as well as on technical subjects and 82% declare that they have adopted personnel performance assessment procedures. In the field of innovation, from digital to information security, companies are strongly oriented towards the development of innovative and efficient technologies, capable of reducing the waste of resources: 91% of companies have defined a strategy or future goals in the field of digitization , automation and industry 4.0, 72% of companies have defined a strategy or future goals aimed at reducing the environmental impact of products.