Home » Fighter jet coalition for Ukraine: what the F-16 can do
Business

Fighter jet coalition for Ukraine: what the F-16 can do

by admin
Fighter jet coalition for Ukraine: what the F-16 can do

DThere has been evidence for some time: the F-16 fighter jet model is capable of shooting down Russian military aircraft. In late 2015, for example, a Turkish Air Force F-16 fired a guided missile at a Russian SU-24 bomber, which crashed as a result.

At the time, Turkey accused the Russians of invading its airspace on the border with Syria. Now, in Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, this scenario could be repeated, with a US-made fighter jet firing at Russian military aircraft.

These are the characteristics of the machine:

See also  World Weekly｜The farce of "arresting Trump" shows the pathological characteristics of American society-International-中工网

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy