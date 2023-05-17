Home » Fighter jets for Ukraine? The plan behind the Fighter Jet Coalition
Business

Fighter jets for Ukraine? The plan behind the Fighter Jet Coalition

by admin
Fighter jets for Ukraine? The plan behind the Fighter Jet Coalition

The Union’s defense policy spokesman, Florian Hahn, also told WirtschaftsWoche: “The delivery of fighter jets could be decisive for the outcome of the war. Why shouldn’t we, as the host nation, at least provide logistical support for the training of Ukrainian jet pilots?” asks Hahn. The CSU politician demands that the government should at least think about providing infrastructure, airfields and training rooms. “After all, three US squadrons in Germany are equipped with F-16s.”

Also read: “A different wind seems to be blowing in the Department of Defense”

Traffic light experts react coldly to such demands behind the scenes. There is talk of pointless phantom debates. “Neither the Tornado nor the Eurofighter are technically suitable for use in the Ukraine,” explains a traffic light security politician. The question of German support in the event of a possible delivery of a squadron of F-16 jets does not arise at all, also because “the system requires its own logistics and training that Germany simply cannot provide”. Not even the necessary approval from the USA for the delivery of the machines manufactured there was given. “So what’s the point of all this now, especially after we’ve just launched a €2.7 billion weapons package for Ukraine?”

See also  3/24[Hot Searches in the United States]Scholars explain Xi Jinping’s dream; the West is completely desperate for Xi Jinping, and China is becoming a hatred of all nations; programming caprice is severely sentenced, real name Ruan Xiaohuan; the teacher in the Maoist class said that if you marry someone like Putin; Teachers in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi take to the streets to protest over wages; China’s administrative litigation cases are almost zero in four years; Hengshui High School VS Beijing No. 4 Middle School - Voice of America Chinese Website - VOA Mandarin

You may also like

Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy