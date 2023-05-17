Fighter jets for Ukraine? The plan behind the Fighter Jet Coalition

The Union’s defense policy spokesman, Florian Hahn, also told WirtschaftsWoche: “The delivery of fighter jets could be decisive for the outcome of the war. Why shouldn’t we, as the host nation, at least provide logistical support for the training of Ukrainian jet pilots?” asks Hahn. The CSU politician demands that the government should at least think about providing infrastructure, airfields and training rooms. “After all, three US squadrons in Germany are equipped with F-16s.”

Traffic light experts react coldly to such demands behind the scenes. There is talk of pointless phantom debates. “Neither the Tornado nor the Eurofighter are technically suitable for use in the Ukraine,” explains a traffic light security politician. The question of German support in the event of a possible delivery of a squadron of F-16 jets does not arise at all, also because “the system requires its own logistics and training that Germany simply cannot provide”. Not even the necessary approval from the USA for the delivery of the machines manufactured there was given. “So what’s the point of all this now, especially after we’ve just launched a €2.7 billion weapons package for Ukraine?”