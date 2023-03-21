Legend: Keystone/ PETER KLAUNZER



The President of the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan, received more wages in the last year. In total, Jordan’s compensation amounted to 1,036 million Swiss francs. That’s CHF 91,000 more than the year before. Including social contributions, the salary of the SNB President even amounted to CHF 1,349 million, as can be seen from the published annual report.

Vice President Fritz Zurbrügg, who worked at the SNB until the end of July 2022, received remuneration of CHF 945,000 (including social security contributions: CHF 1,175 million) for the seven months that he worked for the SNB. That is CHF 48,000 more than in the previous year.

Andréa Maechler, a member of the Board of Directors who is leaving at the end of June 2023, earned around 24,000 francs less than in the previous year. She received total remuneration of 959,000 francs or 1,230 million including social security contributions. She received the lowest salary compared to the other board members in 2022.