US inflation in August rose by8,3% on year and on 0,1% on a monthly basis, the numbers are down slightly from the previous month but remain above the consensus estimates at 8.1% and -0.1% respectively. While thecore inflationnet of the prices of food and energy goods, in August it grew by 6.3%, a sharp increase compared to the 5.9% recorded in June and July.

Energy prices fell 5% in August, led by a 10.6% drop in the price of gasoline. However, these declines were offset by increases elsewhere.

The food index rose 0.8% in August and housing costs, which make up about a third of the CPI weight, rose 0.7% and 6.2% from a year ago.

Medical care services also showed a strong increase in August, of 0.8% and 5.6% compared to a year ago. While the prices of new vehicles have increased by 0,8%although used vehicles have dropped by 0,1%.

In the heat, markets reacted badly to the Inflation Report with the major Wall Street indices falling back about 2% on expectations of a Fed still aggressive in raising rates.

Elon Musk and Cathie Wood, on the other hand, fear deflation

However, there are those who fear that the fight against inflation will create the conditions for the opposite problem. If in April, Elon Musk he told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than forecast at the time and that inflationary pressures would likely remain until 2022, now his opinion seems to have changed.

Tesla’s CEO is now concerned that a sharp rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve could trigger deflation. “Major Fed Rate Hike Risks Deflation,” Musk tweeted on Friday without elaborating.

Just a month ago, at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August, Musk said the economy has made it through the worst period in terms of inflation, noting that the cost of most of the raw materials and parts that go into cars of Tesla would decline over the next six months. Inflation recorded in the consumer price index reached a year-on-year peak in 9,1% in June before going down slightly to8,5% in July.

“The trend is down, which suggests that we have passed the inflation peak”Musk said at the annual shareholder meeting. Also, Musk said he thought inflation would be “decreased rapidly “ and that he was expecting only one “Mild recession” in the next 18 months.

In July, when Tesla released the accounts for the second quarter, Musk hinted that inflation would likely decline towards the end of 2022, but told investors to take this forecast with a grain of salt.

Musk’s latest comment on deflation comes at a sensitive time for the Federal Reserve which is aggressively raising interest rates as it seeks to cool the economy and control inflation. The Fed rate was close to zero in March, while it is now in the 2.25-2.5% range after multiple rate hikes since the beginning of the year. The Fed could launch a third rate hike from 75bps after today’s inflation data, which is below previous numbers but above expectations. Musk’s tweet basically warns that if interest rates are raised again by 75bps, prices could drop dramatically.

But Elon Musk isn’t the only one worried about deflation. Cathie WoodCEO of Ark Investment Management he recently stated that deflation is on the horizon, one of the reasons being monetary policy. Wood argues that technological progress would lower production costs and, consequently, prices.

Tesla posted higher than expected earnings for last quarter despite continued supply chain slowdowns. Musk said the second half of the year could see improvements on that front.