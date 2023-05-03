Home » FIH’s loss in the first quarter increased by 178% year-on-year; Central China Construction Industry’s placement and financing exceeded HK$300 million｜Hong Kong stocks announced on May 3
News from the Financial Associated Press on May 3 (edited by Ma Yijie)The Financial Associated Press brings you today’s Hong Kong stock announcement

1) Company news

FIH Group (02038.HK):Revenue in the first quarter was US$1.275 billion (approximately HK$10.009 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 42.3%; the loss during the period was US$52.315 million (approximately HK$410 million), an increase of 178.3% year-on-year.

China Holdings (00861.HK):Received a 250 million yuan digital transformation and capacity improvement project in Jilin Province.

Hengtaiyu Group (08081.HK): It is estimated that the loss in the first quarter will not be less than 10 million Hong Kong dollars, and the profit will turn into a loss year-on-year.

TRUE PARTNER (08657.HK): It is estimated that the net loss attributable to shareholders in the first quarter will expand to approximately HK$13-15 million year-on-year

2) Repurchase, equity dynamics

Digital Domain (00547.HK): completed the allotment of 646 million shares on May 3 at a subscription price of HK$0.222 per share.

Zhongyuan Jianye (09982.HK): Issued and placed 343 million shares on May 3, with an issue price of HK$0.8 per share.

Greentown China (03900.HK): According to the share option plan, a total of 30,003,200 share options were granted to 33 qualified persons, with an exercise price of HK$9.496 per share.

Mengniu Dairy (HK:) (02319.HK): Spend 13.628 million Hong Kong dollars to repurchase 430,000 shares at a repurchase price of 31.05-31.9 Hong Kong dollars.

AIA (01299.HK): Spend 132 million Hong Kong dollars to repurchase 1.5678 million shares at a repurchase price of 83.55-84.9 Hong Kong dollars.

