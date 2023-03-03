External content not available

Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely. In view of the cool temperatures, however, the network agency expects increased consumption. She classifies both criteria as “tense”.

Gas consumption in the seventh calendar week was 22.7 percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. However, the temperatures were also more than two degrees warmer than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently 16.5 percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “tense”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships.

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 2, 2023.

The filling level of the natural gas storage facilities in Germany has risen slightly for the first time since the beginning of January. Picture Alliance The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 69.5 percent in the middle of the week. That was 0.6 percentage points less than the day before. The filling level is thus below 70 percent for the first time since the beginning of August 2022. However, it is still far higher than the 40 percent required by law. The Federal Network Agency assesses the gas supply as stable. However, the forecast for temperature and consumption is currently tense. The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany has fallen below 70 percent for the first time in seven months. The filling level of the gas storage tanks fell to 69.5 percent in the middle of the week. This was 0.6 percentage points less on Wednesday than the day before. This emerges from data published by the European gas storage association GIE. Most recently, on August 2, 2022, the gas storage facilities were less than 70 percent full. However, the filling level is still well above the 40 percent required for this time of year. The supply of natural gas in Germany is 173 terawatt hours. This corresponds to the consumption of around one and a half cold winter months.

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 2, 2023.

