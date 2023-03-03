Home Business Filling level of the gas storage falls below 70 percent for the first time since August
Business

Filling level of the gas storage falls below 70 percent for the first time since August

by admin
Filling level of the gas storage falls below 70 percent for the first time since August
“>”>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely. In view of the cool temperatures, however, the network agency expects increased consumption. She classifies both criteria as “tense”.

Gas consumption in the seventh calendar week was 22.7 percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. However, the temperatures were also more than two degrees warmer than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently 16.5 percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “tense”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships.

read too

Anniversary of the Ukraine War: This is how Germany managed to become completely independent of Russia’s gas in record time

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 2, 2023.

The filling level of the natural gas storage facilities in Germany has risen slightly for the first time since the beginning of January.
Picture Alliance

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 69.5 percent in the middle of the week. That was 0.6 percentage points less than the day before.

The filling level is thus below 70 percent for the first time since the beginning of August 2022. However, it is still far higher than the 40 percent required by law.

The Federal Network Agency assesses the gas supply as stable. However, the forecast for temperature and consumption is currently tense.

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany has fallen below 70 percent for the first time in seven months. The filling level of the gas storage tanks fell to 69.5 percent in the middle of the week. This was 0.6 percentage points less on Wednesday than the day before. This emerges from data published by the European gas storage association GIE. Most recently, on August 2, 2022, the gas storage facilities were less than 70 percent full. However, the filling level is still well above the 40 percent required for this time of year.

The supply of natural gas in Germany is 173 terawatt hours. This corresponds to the consumption of around one and a half cold winter months.

“>”>
See also  Ferrero buys Wells, the largest family-owned ice cream company in the world

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely. In view of the cool temperatures, however, the network agency expects increased consumption. She classifies both criteria as “tense”.

Gas consumption in the seventh calendar week was 22.7 percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. However, the temperatures were also more than two degrees warmer than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently 16.5 percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “tense”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships.

read too

Anniversary of the Ukraine War: This is how Germany managed to become completely independent of Russia’s gas in record time

This article will be continuously updated, last on March 2, 2023.

You may also like

DRC to African migrants: this is how we...

Less CO₂ emissions – Air travel: More expensive...

Creactives Group: from March 7 on EGM Pro

Thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National...

Car leasing: comparison with cheap offers | March...

Marble, Gmm machines set record exports and turnover

Complaint in the Greensill case – Credit Suisse...

in some banks there is more space for...

Gold Trading Reminder: The Federal Reserve’s big hawkish...

Pro-Russian propaganda in kindergarten. The case of Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy