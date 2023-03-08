Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a power, of an ancestral nature, capable of ensnaring the emotions of adults and children: that of narratives. The major players in contemporary media are well aware of this, which today ranges from editorial to audiovisual production, from social media storytelling to the still unexpressed potential of augmented and virtual reality. This was also understood by the local authorities, which for years now have activated an effective and very powerful marketing activity both at an international and Italian level. The focal point of these multi-channel strategies immediately became productions for the big and small screens, tales capable of immersing the viewer in a complex aesthetic and emotional intertwining.

Film tourism on the rise

Film tourism has therefore made great strides, creating extensive geomapping of locations, film tourism routes, specialized guides and multimedia applications. In Italy the numbers of economic incoming, both for foreign productive investments and for tourist proceeds, are constantly increasing, but the habits and desires of our travelers have also begun to evolve. To understand this particular phenomenon, the PhotoAiD team (an app that helps its users create passport photos for documents) asked a representative sample questions about preferences and habits related to film tourism. The results are quite surprising, with as many as 96% of respondents declaring that they have already visited places associated with films or TV series and 78% intending to do so in the near future.

Harry Potter reigns supreme

The titles of the films that have most influenced these choices are obviously very well known, with Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings e Jurassic Park to lead the ranking, but the interesting fact is the constant growth of TV series. Next to a classic like Friendsset in New York, we find recent productions such as Big little lies (Monterey, California), Game of thrones (Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Croatia), Squid Game (South Korea) e Sherlock (United Kingdom). It is therefore clear that viewing habits are changing, which despite the terrible post-Covid decline in cinemas, confirm the exploits of home viewing platforms with an average of 437 hours of streaming content per person. Film tourism therefore strengthens the viewer’s bond with audiovisual products, proposing a powerful immersive experience that works even better in the case of films or series that develop in long narrative arcs. It is no coincidence that the sagas derived from the books of Rowling, Tolkien and Martin have received an immense echo at a global level, encouraging travelers to invest their savings for holidays mainly for accommodation (60%), transport (53% ) and sightseeing (50%).

The Jurassic World case

The reasons that drive these new cinephiles to travel around the world are obviously to be found in the emotional immersion and in the possibility of experiencing the cities and landscapes that have become familiar through the screen, but also that of visiting their restaurants (the cakes of the Double R Diner’s Twin Peaks), discover a significant place with a history (the Hawaii of Jurassic Park e Lost) or visit a place where your favorite celebrity has been in the past. In this sense, the results for the territories can be enormous. For example, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom it injected $31 million into Hawaii’s economy, plus $6.9 million in wages for more than 1,200 local workers. Even Airbnb has quickly understood how to ride this wave of film tourism, preparing themed stays based on Scooby Doo, red Mill e Queer Eyewhile the power of audiovisual storytelling Netflix has started collaborating with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Italy of the Film Commissions

Italy is no less, where by now the Film Commissions represent a well-established reality and the synergistic work with local authorities is becoming increasingly efficient and a harbinger of positive results. In fact, the entire audiovisual supply chain benefits from it (both in terms of know-how and the arrival of investments), which are accompanied by the advantages for local production activities and the notoriety of the territorial brand. The locations targeted by travelers are numerous: they range from the Naples of theBrilliant friendof the Bastards of Pizzofalcone and now also of the catchphrase Mare off the historic destination of Spoleto made famous by Don Matteo. Despite the already positive feedback, there is still ample room for improvement, and if the Italian places of art and scenic beauty have nothing to envy from the rest of the world, the gap in terms of audiovisual narratives remains evident for now. This too is a story yet to be told.