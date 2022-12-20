Uncertain session for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, which closed in slightly positive territory. The Ftse Mib, which had opened trading downwards, closed fractionally higher (+0.15%) at 23,718 points, supported by the banks.

Purchases above all on Bper (+4.5%), Banco Bpm (+4.1%), Unicredit (+4%) and Intesa (+2%), driven by bets on higher rates worldwide, a situation which usually increases the profitability of banks, driving up interest margins. On the other hand, Campari (-3.2%), Diasorin (-2.8%) and Iveco (-2.45%) were down.

Spread Btp/Bund little moved at around 215 basis points, in a context of generalized increases in yields with the Btp at 4.46%.

The event of the day was the surprise move by the Bank of Japan, which announced an adjustment of its rate curve control policy. In particular, the BoJ will widen the fluctuation range of 10-year Japanese government bond yields, from the current range between -0.25% and 0.25%, to the new band between -0.5% and +0.5%.

A move that fueled fears of a BOJ ready to abandon its ultra-accommodative monetary policy, in spite of Kuroda’s reassurances, which among other things also strengthened QE-Quantitative easing.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq are mixed, while operators continue to assess the threat of a recession in the US and in the world and the hopes of seeing a Christmas rally are fading.

In the coming days, attention will focus on some macro data, including US GDP, which will provide indications on the state of health of the US economy. Any signs of weakening would potentially allow the Fed more leeway in its tightening campaign. Meanwhile, today’s data showed that construction of new homes continued to decline in November and permits plummeted.