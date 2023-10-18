Final Piazza Affari -0.8%, Nexi soars (+13.2%)

Closing down for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, in a context held back by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The Ftse Mib ends with a decline of 0.8% at 28,135 points, with Nexi (+13.2%) on the shields in the wake of the possible takeover bid by the CVC fund. Saipem also did well (+3.7%) while Mediobanca fell back (-3.9%), on the eve of the deadline to deliver the shares in view of the meeting on 28 October. Interpump (-3.9%) and Cnh (-3.2%) also fell.

Meanwhile, operators continue to monitor the quarterly earnings season and await the accounts of two Wall Street giants this evening: Tesla and Netflix. The Fed’s Beig Book is also out, after the latest strong data on the economy which leaves open the possibility of another rate increase.

Also notable today is Chinese GDP above estimates, as well as industrial production and retail sales, as well as inflation in the United Kingdom, stable at 6.7% in September. Eurozone inflation remains at 4.3%, with a core figure of 4.5%.

On bonds, 10-year Treasury yields rise again to 4.9% while the BTP-Bund spread widens beyond 205 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond increasing to 4.97%.

Among raw materials, oil is on the rise, with Brent at 91.3 dollars a barrel, with focus on the embargo proposed by Iran on Muslim countries against Israel and the higher-than-expected drop in stocks in the USA. Gas goes back to €50.9/Mwh. On Forex, euro/dollar down to 1.053.