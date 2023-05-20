Finally! Michelle Hunziker’s brother wanted to expand with an Italian restaurant chain in Switzerland – without success Harold Hunziker, former head of McDonald’s Switzerland, was targeting 20 locations with “Panino Giusto”. But the pandemic threw a spanner in the works. Now he has new plans.

Michelle Hunziker and brother Harold in October 2019 at the “Panino Giusto” opening in Geneva. Image: Remo Nägeli

«Temporairement fermé» – temporarily closed. That’s what it says on a sheet of paper stuck to the door of the Panino Giusto restaurant in the immediate vicinity of Geneva’s Cornavin train station. The tables, chairs, the coffee machine – everything is still there. Only: The sheet has been hanging on the door for a long time. Since the beginning of the year.