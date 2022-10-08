On the evening of October 7, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group released unaudited operating data for September 2022.

According to the announcement, in September 2022, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group achieved contracted sales of RMB 3.415 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 14.6% and a month-on-month increase of 27.66%; the contracted sales area was 328,500 square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 12.1% and a month-on-month increase of 30.77%.

From January to September 2022, the cumulative contracted sales of China Overseas Grand Ocean Group were about 29.498 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 47.4%; the contracted sales area was 2,805,300 square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 36.4%.

As of the end of September 2022, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group has subscribed for an uncontracted amount of about 1.22 billion yuan, and subscribed an uncontracted area of ​​91,600 square meters.

In September 2022, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group has no new land reserves. From January to September 2022, the Group added a total equity development area of ​​1,759,474.89 square meters, and the total equity land price was RMB 7.105 billion.