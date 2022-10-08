Home Business Finance 丨 China Overseas Grand Ocean Group: The cumulative contracted sales in the first nine months of the year are about 29.498 billion yuan
Business

Finance 丨 China Overseas Grand Ocean Group: The cumulative contracted sales in the first nine months of the year are about 29.498 billion yuan

by admin
Finance 丨 China Overseas Grand Ocean Group: The cumulative contracted sales in the first nine months of the year are about 29.498 billion yuan

On the evening of October 7, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group released unaudited operating data for September 2022.

According to the announcement, in September 2022, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group achieved contracted sales of RMB 3.415 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 14.6% and a month-on-month increase of 27.66%; the contracted sales area was 328,500 square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 12.1% and a month-on-month increase of 30.77%.

From January to September 2022, the cumulative contracted sales of China Overseas Grand Ocean Group were about 29.498 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 47.4%; the contracted sales area was 2,805,300 square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 36.4%.

As of the end of September 2022, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group has subscribed for an uncontracted amount of about 1.22 billion yuan, and subscribed an uncontracted area of ​​91,600 square meters.

In September 2022, China Overseas Grand Ocean Group has no new land reserves. From January to September 2022, the Group added a total equity development area of ​​1,759,474.89 square meters, and the total equity land price was RMB 7.105 billion.

See also  Banca Generali: the ex-dividend dates of the accumulated dividends 2019-20

You may also like

Dear bills, Coldiretti: one in 5 Italians has...

Surface Laptop 5 Series New Machine Specifications Expose...

What is the circular economy and how investors...

Geely’s Polestar Q3 delivered 9,215 vehicles, with a...

Gold Market Outlook: US CPI will debut next...

Apple changes official MacBook description from Notebook to...

Chinese electric cars, the Nio ET7 debuts in...

Why did the 380 billion “soy sauce grass”...

Selling 13,000 RTX 4090 next week, the first...

What is the impact of Haitian Flavor Industry’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy