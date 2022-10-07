[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 07, 2022]Please watch today’s 100 seconds of finance.

Samsung’s Q3 quarterly profit fell by more than 30%, exceeding expectations

South Korea’s Samsung announced its third-quarter report on the 7th that profits for the third quarter ended September fell sharply by 32% to 10.8 trillion won, or about $7.7 billion, much lower than the 12.1 trillion won estimated by industry analysts.

Supermicro’s preliminary Q3 revenue is $1.1 billion lower than the original estimate

AMD, the world‘s second-largest microprocessor maker, reported third-quarter revenue of about $5.6 billion, about $1.1 billion less than the company had previously forecast. The reason is that the demand for personal computers (PCs) using its chips is lower than expected, and Supermicro shares fell more than 3% after the US stock market on the 6th.

The withdrawal of foreign capital from China’s bond market results in an outflow of US$98.2 billion in 8 months

The latest data from the Institute of International Finance shows that foreign capital is withdrawing from the Chinese bond market. A total of $98.2 billion has been outflowed over the past eight months.

OPEC production cut news continues to push oil prices higher

OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day from November, crude oil futures rose for the fourth consecutive trading day on Thursday (5th), and Brent crude oil futures prices closed at a one-month high. However, Morgan Stanley strategists expect OPEC members to cut production by less than the quota cuts would suggest.

