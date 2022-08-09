Home Business Finance & Fashion: Capri Holdings, quarterly revenues beyond expectations
Capri Holdings, the holding company that controls Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo and other luxury brands, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenues. In particular, the big luxury company closed the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (ended last July 2) with total revenues up by 8.5% to 1.36 billion dollars. Net income for the quarter, on the other hand, stood at 201 million, or $ 1.4 per share, compared to 219 million, or $ 1.41 per share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, i.e. net of non-recurring items, profits rose to $ 215 million from $ 221 million in the same period in 2022.

