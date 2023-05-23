finance house? “We have to send away 90 percent of young families”

DGermany’s prefabricated wooden house manufacturers have plenty to do despite the construction crisis. The Federal Association of German Prefabricated Construction (BDF) reports that the capacities of the around 50 domestic providers will be fully utilized well into 2024. Not many companies in the battered construction industry can currently claim that.

Nevertheless, the nervousness is now also growing in the prefabricated house companies. The interest of potential builders is still great. For example at Nordhaus, a small provider from Kürten in the Bergisches Land in North Rhine-Westphalia. “Many can no longer afford to build a house at the moment,” says Managing Director Holger Cürten. Above all, young families and thus a core target group for a prefabricated wooden house.