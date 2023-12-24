Finance: Miuccia Prada at the top of the highest paid managers in Italy

Miuccia Prada, CEO of Prada, confirms herself as the highest paid woman among listed Italian companies. Her salary increased from 14.99 million in 2021 to 18.14 million. The ranking published by Sole 24 Ore, which last December 10th had published the absolute ranking of managers’ pay slips, indicated her at the top of the highest paid managers in Italy. Alessandra Gritti, CEO of Tip (Tamburi), maintains second place among the highest paid women of listed companies. The fixed part of the paycheck is 360,000 euros, the bonus is the highest among women, 6.17 million. In third position is Monica Mondardini, CEO of Cir. For years, trusted manager of the De Benedetti family, before her with her father Carlo and now her children, Monica Mondardini has earned 1.94 million from the Cir group and 60 thousand euros from the Hera board of directors: she is third in the women’s ranking.

Fourth Alessandra Cozzani, former Prada executive, was CFO until 30 May 2022, with 1.74 million. Quinta Diva Moriani, vice president of the metals group Intek-Kme, with 1.18 million compensation. Quinta Diva Moriani, vice president of the metals group Intek-Kme, with 1.18 million compensation.

The ranking of earnings is made taking into account monetary compensation (fixed, bonuses, severance pay), any capital gains for the exercise of stock options, regardless of whether the shares are sold, the equivalent value of free shares at the moment in which the right to receive the titles. All figures are before taxes and contributions, which generally halve the net profit. The ranking continues with sixth place for Maria Laura Garofalo, CEO of the private healthcare group Garofalo Health care, 1.64 million. Seventh was the designer Alberta Ferretti, vice-president of Aeffe, 1.56 million, eighth was Gina Nieri, director of institutional and legal affairs of Mfe-Mediaset, 1.47 million. Ninth Valentina Volta, CEO of the Bolognese Datalogic, 1.32 million, tenth Tatiana Rizzante, CEO of the Turin IT company Reply, 1.22 million. Among the top twenty highest paid managers in Italy also include Azzurra Caltagirone, president of Caltagirone and CEO of Messaggero (in fourteenth position) with 755 thousand euros, then Marina Berlusconi, president of Mondadori and on the board of directors of Mfe-Mediaset, 560 thousand. Marina also receives the remuneration of president of Fininvest, but in this case the data is not public. The picture of the top twenty is completed by the former president of Poste Maria Bianca Farina (480 thousand euros) and the CEO. del Sole 24 Ore, Mirja Cartia d’Asero, 430,304 euros (of which 67 thousand from the Italmobiliare board of directors). At the bottom of the ranking are famous names: tennis player Maria Sharapova, former Wimbledon champion, on the board of Moncler from 21 April 2022, with 69,589 euros and Chiara Ferragni, 36,700 from the board of Tod’s. Little if compared to the millionaire earnings from the influencer activity, on which he shined a spotlight with an Antitrust fine of 1.075 million for “unfair commercial practices” linked to the Balocco pandoro.