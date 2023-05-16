Home » Finance professor Martin Weber on the Money Mindset podcast
Business

Finance professor Martin Weber on the Money Mindset podcast

by admin
Finance professor Martin Weber on the Money Mindset podcast

In the Money Minimum podcast, finance professor Martin Weber talks about the Arero fund, which he helped develop.
Weber / Uni Mannheim

Professor Martin Weber is a German economist and Senior Professor of Banking and Behavioral Finance at the University of Mannheim.

Click here to see all podcast episodes.

He is known for his research in the field of behavioral finance, which deals with human behavior in financial decision-making situations.

He is also a co-developer of the Arero fund. This fund has a volume of more than 1.7 billion euros and invests widely across the world.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, the finance professor talks to our editor and podcast host Leo Ginsburg about exactly how the financial product works and what you should pay attention to in order to become better at investing. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

About this podcast

In the finance podcast Money Mindset speaks Leo Ginsburgbusiness editor at Business Insidereach week with an exciting guest about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

Every Tuesday you will receive ideas and suggestions on how you can increase your personal wealth without having to study business administration right away. Listen in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Podimo and everywhere it is Podcasts gives.

See also  The incredible story of the Hindenburg hedge fund that brought the Indian giant Adani to its knees

If you like the podcast, follow it, share it with friends and leave a rating. You can also find Money Mindset on Instagram. Here we publish everything important about the consequences and exciting learnings, facts and tips from the financial world.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

You may also like

Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for...

National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the...

Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is...

Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank

Expansion of the power grid necessary for the...

Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni...

Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively...

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy