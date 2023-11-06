Finance seizes 779 million from Airbnb: “He has not paid the flat rate tax for five years”

Since 2017, Airbnb has consciously decided not to collect and pay to the Italian tax authorities the dry tax on short-term rentals published on its online platform. This is what the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office claims, having obtained from a judge to seize from the European division, based in Ireland, of the Californian giant over 779 million euros relating to over 3.7 billion euros on the taxable income for the period 2017-2021. In support of the evaluation of the Milanese prosecutors Giovanni Polizzi, Cristiana Roveda and Giancarla Serafini, coordinated by the prosecutor Marcello Viola and the deputy Tiziana Siciliano, there is a document updated to 31 July 2019 and called “Italian Income Tax law – Analysis of scenarios”, acquired by the Financial Police, from which the «deliberate corporate option of not complying appears to emerge, with the specific aim of not risking the loss of market shares in favor of the competition, maintaining an openly obstructive behavior towards the Italian financial administration and omitting until today to make any declaration of any tax payment”.

The investigation, in which three former Irish managers are being investigated on charges of failure to declare, arose from a tax audit carried out in May 2022 by the economic-financial police unit of the Fiamme Gialle. From the analysis of the accounting and non-accounting documentation, it was clear that there was a “systematic violation” of the obligation to apply a dry tax rate of 21% to the short-term rental fees collected by the “hosts”. With a series of briefs, Airbnb has claimed that it is “not subject” to the tax law as large categories of tenants who advertise their properties on the platform would be classified as “entrepreneurs” and therefore excluded from payment.

The Italian government and Airbnb have already discussed the different interpretation of the 2017 decree in administrative terms. The ruling of the Council of State dated 24 October, which, implementing the indications of the Court of Justice of the European Union, entrusts online booking portals with collecting and paying to the State the dry tax on short-term rentals. According to Judge Angela Minerva, the conditions for the seizure of over 779 million euros are met due to the “danger” that the “sum object of illicit tax savings will be entirely dispersed”, with damages due to the “failure to collect the tax debt” but also for “all other operators in the sector who regularly pay this tax”. The “corporate policy” of the company, added the investigating judge, “has not changed, as confirmed by the continuation of the omission” of the payment of taxes “even in the years following those of the tax audit” carried out by the Gdf of Milan.

