Finance, the global group UCapital is born

A new investment company, which will act on a global scale, with innovative solutions and based on new technologies. The group UCapitala global fintech ecosystem active in the finance, technology and media sectors, announces that the company Aleph Finance Group, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, has resolved to change its company name to UCapital Global PLC and that its subsidiary Pairstech Capital Management has transformed into UCapital Asset Management LLP,

based in London and FCA licensed. This decision was taken following the acquisition by the Holding of the UCapital Group.

The operation, which is worth 15 million euros, will allow the Group founded by Gianmaria Feleppa in 2017 to expand its international financial strength.

The initiative goes to harmonize and systematize the offer of the UCapital group, completing the structure of the entire fintech ecosystem.

The Group, whose Holding is UCapital LTD, is made up of: UCapital24 SpA, listed on Euronext Milano, the first global fintech social network, which also manages a web TV based both under the Madonnina and in New York; UCapital Global PLC, listed on Euronext Paris, which operates both as Asset & Wealth Management and as Investment Banking which focuses in particular on startups and SMEs from all over Europe; Trade Capital Italia, Italian SIM specialized in trading services.

Innovative investment solutions

“The acquisition of Aleph – he declares Gianmaria Feleppa, CEO and founder of UCapital – allows us to complete our strategic plan aimed at creating a fintech ecosystem. The choice of the names UCapital Global and UCapital Asset Management was also made by virtue of the fact that the latter will be the investment company of the UCapital group. A new reality that will act on a global scale, with innovative investment solutions and in line with the new market scenarios, making the most of new technologies to offer greater guarantees to our investors and customers.

Furthermore, the new Investment Banking division will allow all the best European start-ups and SMEs to be able to raise new capital worldwide also thanks to IPO and M&A operations. In fact, thanks to the interaction with the social media UCapital24 and its fintech services, UCapital Asset Management will become the point of reference for all companies wishing to expand on a global scale”.