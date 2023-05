MILANO – Live corporate meetings and their “hecklers” are about to become a thing of the past – even if it will undermine shareholder rights. The government, which already in February accepted the requests of large listed companies by inserting in the Milleproroghe the extension to 31 July of the special regime launched in 2020 to hold meetings between shareholders remotely, with the recent “Capital bill” wants to transform the “faculty” under exclusive obligation.