Since the stop of the pandemic, a dynamic is taking place all over the world that could drive the luxury sector in the long term. It’s just about the millions of people continually joining the middle class on a global scale, especially in Asia. By the end of the decade, three Asian economies alone, namely China, India and Indonesia, are estimated to account for about 30% of global middle-class consumption.

L’rise of Southeast Asian consumers is a further strength for the luxury sector: markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore offer new opportunities. The GDP of these countries is increasing and the income of the middle class has increased enough to transform millions of people into wealthy people who can afford the purchase of luxury goods and services. The average consumer belongs to Generation Z: in China, consumers born after the 1990s already account for around 50% of luxury goods sales.

It’s not just China that’s driving the growth

According to the latest surveys, interest in luxury goods has also returned in developed markets, particularly among higher-income consumers who typically buy luxury products and who they are able to resist inflationary pressures. Companies are seeing renewed interest from local consumers in Europe, while American consumers have contributed a lot to the successes of the sector since 2021: tastes are changing with a newfound interest in fashion and jewelry compared to older generations who prefer to spend instead for the home and the car. In fact, companies in the United States continued to post better-than-expected sales and rising profits in the post-pandemic recovery throughout 2021 and well into 2022.

Speaking of numbers, in the last 25 years the composite annual growth rate (CAGR) of the sector has been around 6% per year, therefore beyond the GDP of the Eurozone and the global GDP. This, according to experts, depends mainly on the fact that the sector is driven by the fastest growing component of global GDP, ie the consumption of the middle class. Finally, it should be emphasized that the luxury sector offers investors aexposure to emerging market growthbut at the cost of capital and with the governance of a developed market.

Low Barrier on luxury with an annual return of 9.6%

To exploit the potential of the fashion and luxury sector, within the range of BNP Paribas certificates we find the Low Barrier Cash Collect (ISIN NLBNPIT1NZ30) on the basket formed by Capri Holdings, Burberry Group e Moncler. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 0.80 euros (equal to 9.60% per year). To collect the coupon it is sufficient that all the shares in the basket are equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level. In particular, this type of Certificate is characterized by the coincidence between the value of the Premium Barrier and the value of the Maturity Barrier, and their particularly deep level, set for both up to 40% of the initial value of the underlyings.

Also, starting next month, the memory effect comes into play which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if on that valuation date the conditions for receiving the premium are met. Furthermore, starting from September 2023, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than their respective initial value, the Certificate will expire prematurely. In this case, in addition to the monthly premium (0.80 euro) and the nominal value (100 euro), the investor also receives any previously unpaid premiums.

If the Certificate does not mature early and reaches maturity (March 20, 2026) two possible scenarios arise. In the first case, if the quotation of all the shares is equal to or higher than the Maturity Barrier level (40% of the initial value), the product repays the nominal value plus the premium with memory effect. Otherwise, if the quotation of at least one of the underlyings is lower than 60% of the initial value, the Certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst stock in the basket (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital).

Do current valuations reflect reality?

Il consensus gathered by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is substantially positive for Capri Holdings and Moncler shares. On these two stocks in the basket in question, there is a clear prevalence of analysts who advise buying (buy) rather than keeping the shares in portfolio (hold) and the almost absence of selling suggestions (sell). Only for Burberry Group do experts who say hold far outnumber buy and sell.

On the valuation side, this sector’s earnings (represented by margins) are up and fundamentals are improving. Luxury stocks could therefore react positively to earnings growth forecasts taking into account China‘s recovery potential. Finally, the sector’s balance sheet has good liquidity that protects it from the effects of interest rate hikes, as well as the ability to leverage excess capital for M&A transactions, organic growth or to return it to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks own.

