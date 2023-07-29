Finances: Generation Z considers itself very knowledgeable about finances, but has little understanding of it

Money Knowledge gaps on the subject of money

“Competence illusion” in Generation Z of all people with their “Get rich fast” mentality

Status: 07:12 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Young people between the ages of 18 and 24 often attest to a comprehensive financial knowledge, but have large knowledge gaps. This is the result of a recent survey by the fund company Union Investment.

Generation Z, young people between the ages of 18 and 24, consider themselves to be above-average competent in financial matters. At the same time, however, they have greater knowledge gaps in this area than other age groups, as a survey commissioned by the fund company Union Investment shows, about which WELT AM SONNTAG reports. Around 2,000 Germans who invest in shares or funds were interviewed for the survey.

According to this, 43 percent of Generation Z believe that they can rely on their expertise when it comes to stock investments. In all other age groups, only about 30 percent say that about themselves.

In addition, 54 percent of young people think they are good at recognizing the right entry and exit times in the stock market. Only a minority believes this in all other age groups and even professional investors rarely claim this about themselves.

At the same time, 32 percent of younger people believe that the swings in funds are higher than in the case of individual stocks, and 53 percent state that the right reaction to fluctuations is constant switching. In the other age groups, the proportion of these misjudgments is a third to a half lower.

“We are dealing with a real illusion of competence here,” says Oscar Stolper, Chair of Behavioral Finance at the University of Marburg, who evaluated the survey.

“Get rich fast” mentality among Gen Z

On the one hand, Generation Z does not have enough knowledge of the financial market, but at the same time they consider themselves to be highly competent – and often have corresponding expectations. For 47 percent of them, people who quickly made a fortune are role models.

“You get the impression that a ‘get rich fast’ mentality often dominates among young people,” says Stolper. An attitude, then, of wanting to become very wealthy in a short time.

