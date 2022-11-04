Home Business Financial 丨 China Overseas Development: Contracted sales of 232.594 billion yuan in the first 10 months of 2022
Financial 丨 China Overseas Development: Contracted sales of 232.594 billion yuan in the first 10 months of 2022

Financial 丨 China Overseas Development: Contracted sales of 232.594 billion yuan in the first 10 months of 2022

Financial News On November 4, COLI released an update on property sales and land acquisitions for the ten months ended October 31, 2022.

In October 2022, the contracted property sales value of China Overseas series companies was approximately 31.291 billion yuan, an increase of 15.1% year-on-year and a month-on-month increase of 37%; the corresponding sold floor area was approximately 1,455,600 square meters, an increase of 15.1% year-on-year , an increase of 17.5% month-on-month.

From January to October, the cumulative contracted property sales of China Overseas series companies amounted to approximately RMB 232.594 billion, and the corresponding cumulative GFA sold was approximately 10.6821 million square meters, down 23.1% and 29.9% year-on-year respectively.

In addition, as of October 31, 2022, China Overseas series companies recorded approximately 10.468 billion yuan in subscribed property sales, which are expected to be converted into contracted property sales in the next few months.

In October 2022, the company and its subsidiaries acquired a total of four land parcels in Tianjin, Xi’an and Xiamen, with a total attributable floor area of ​​approximately 688,300 square meters, one of which will be developed in a cooperative model; Gold is about 7.588 billion yuan.

From January to October 2022, the cumulative attributable floor area of ​​the land acquired by the company and its subsidiaries was approximately 5.9681 million square meters, and the cumulative land transfer fee payable was approximately RMB 82.11 billion.

