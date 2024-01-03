Home » Financial Advisor: Eating out is a waste of money
by admin
For fifteen seasons, Suze Omran hosted her own financial show on CNBC. Marc Royce

Suze Orman told The Wall Street Journal that she doesn’t eat at restaurants.

The financial advisor doesn’t buy coffee every day either.

Omran, on the other hand, spends a lot of money on private air travel, she says.

Suze Omran is a top financial advisor with mostly frugal habits. In an interview with the “Wall Street Journal(WSJ) the author tells us about her habits.

Orman’s show, The Suze Omran Show, ran for 13 years on CNBC and made her famous. Omran is also the host of the “Women & Money” podcast and a “New York Times” bestselling author. According to the financial advisor, her book “Nine Steps to Financial Freedom” has sold three million copies. Omran published her first book, “You’ve Earned It, Don’t Lose It,” back in 1995. Today, the founder of Suze Orman Financial Group lives in the Bahamas .

The frugal habits of a multimillionaire

Orman wakes up at 3:30 or 4:45 every morning. The first thing she does is check the news and weather so she can plan her week around going fishing on the best days.

The financial advisor doesn’t buy her morning coffee. Instead, she brews a Cafe Bustelo at home. She also doesn’t eat out at restaurants. “Eating out is one of the biggest wastes of money,” Omran told the WSJ.

Her advice for saving money: “You have to live within your means but within your needs,” she says. Before making any purchase in the next three months, everyone should ask themselves: “Do I need this or do I just want it?”

Omran also enjoys traveling on private jets. She only draws the line on longer trips. She forgoes private jets. “I really spend a lot of money on private flights,” says Omran. “Unless we go to Europe or something, then it’ll be ridiculous.”

Read the original article in English here.

