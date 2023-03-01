Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for information about investments and managed savings, today we are going to focus on financial advice CheBanca!.

What tools does it make available to retail customers?

If you think about investing or requesting a financial advice at CheBanca!reading this article will help you to clarify things and perhaps to get to know some tools, and finally you will be able to reason and understand if it is exactly what you need.

A few words about CheBanca!

Born in maggio 2008 come first digital native bank; his is a multi-channel distribution model (online, customer service and physical branches) and is part of the Mediobanca Groupone of the most solid companies in Europe and a point of reference in the financial sector for over 60 years.

In 2014 it expands the offer by including i investment advisory services e you managed savings.

In 2017 the Network of Financial Advisors CheBanca!which offers 360° consultancy to its customers and is extended to the whole national territory.

To date, it has a digital platform to interact directly and to act as a customer service and advisor; it also has a network of branches spread throughout the country.

What is a financial advisor for?

The financial advisor is a professional who supports the client in managing the assets and their savings, with the aim of guaranteeing their economic well-being thanks to the elaboration of a financial plan. However, as we will see, not

it is always the right solution for those who want to invest consciously…

The advice CheBanca!

The consultancy offered is based on three main values:

Specialized consultancy or make available the expertise of the Advisors who follow the evolution of needs over time and provide proposals in line with the client’s investment objectives;

or make available the expertise of the Advisors who follow the evolution of needs over time and provide proposals in line with the client’s investment objectives; Digital services being a digital native bank, they offer investment solutions to allow simple portfolio management;

being a digital native bank, they offer investment solutions to allow simple portfolio management; Solutions for every needwith constantly evolving solutions.

But what is it actually used to invest with CheBanca! ?

You need to request the premier account and then activate the securities file included at no extra cost, giving you access to a wide selection of funds.

The advice is also based on 4 steps:

Analyses: the Advisor listens to the needs and submits the MiFID questionnaire to obtain information on the knowledge of the client’s financial instruments;

the Advisor listens to the needs and submits the MiFID questionnaire to obtain information on the knowledge of the client’s financial instruments; Strategy: from the information collected, the Advisor proposes personalized financial planning for the assets;

from the information collected, the Advisor proposes personalized financial planning for the assets; Processing: the best solutions offered on the market are made available to guarantee quality;

the best solutions offered on the market are made available to guarantee quality; Monitoring: the portfolio is monitored over time to propose any rebalancing or other investments.

See also Istat: + 1.4% yoy for retail sales in June, -1.1% mom Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

CheBanca! investments: opinions on the products offered

CheBanca! offers a variety of investment products for each financial profile. As we have already seen, the CheBanca! it is based on the strategic vision of the Mediobanca Group, on a listening process and on a multi-channel approach.

The main products offered are:

Mediobanca asset management;

Mediobanca SGR funds;

pension products;

Guaranteed savings;

Emissions;

CheBanca Savings Plan (PAC).

Mediobanca asset management

They are needed by the customer to be able to make a tailor-made investment high level of specializationwhich summarizes the skills of the Mediobanca group.

The customer will be able to contribute to the composition of the management, being supported by a consultant. 19 management lines are proposed, the offer is customizable and evolves with one’s needs.

To subscribe to asset management, you need to be a premier account holder, the account with securities dossier included in the fee, and to be able to start building your management, all you have to do is contact an Advisor of CheBanca!.

Mediobanca SGR funds

These products offer the know-how of Mediobanca and different levels of customization, selection and monitoring services are also offered to improve the quality of the portfolios.

The SGR creates the basis for one balanced investment managementwith a wide selection of funds that best balance the risk and return components for each objective and for each time horizon.

Among these we can include several products:

Mediobanca Global Multimanager : combines the benefits of asset allocation and the best active management in a single product. The client can choose three solutions that invest in multiple asset classes globally and differ from each other in the strategic percentage of shares within the individual portfolios. I’ll link one to you, you’ll find the others inside ;

: combines the benefits of asset allocation and the best active management in a single product. The client can choose three solutions that invest in multiple asset classes globally and differ from each other in the strategic percentage of shares within the individual portfolios. ; Mediobanca Defensive Portfolio : this instrument is very valid for pursuing return objectives even in a market context with low rates. It is a bond fund and has an investment horizon of at least 3 years;

: this instrument is very valid for pursuing return objectives even in a market context with low rates. It is a bond fund and has an investment horizon of at least 3 years; Mediobanca Global Multiasset : simplifies the investor’s choices by implementing a complete and global investment in a medium-long term perspective. The strategy follows a dynamic approach capable of responding to changes and adapting quickly to changing market conditions;

: simplifies the investor’s choices by implementing a complete and global investment in a medium-long term perspective. The strategy follows a dynamic approach capable of responding to changes and adapting quickly to changing market conditions; Mediobanca Long Short Sector Rotation : it has the objective of increasing the value of the invested capital through a neutral approach to the market: the engine of performance is the different trend of the sectors in the different phases of the market and of the economic cycle;

: it has the objective of increasing the value of the invested capital through a neutral approach to the market: the engine of performance is the different trend of the sectors in the different phases of the market and of the economic cycle; Palladium Protected Growth : is a protected diversified fund, incorporated under Luxembourg law, which invests in the main markets and asset classes. Provides continuous protection of 80% of the maximum value reached by the fund during its life;

: is a protected diversified fund, incorporated under Luxembourg law, which invests in the main markets and asset classes. Provides continuous protection of 80% of the maximum value reached by the fund during its life; Yellow Funds: they are sub-funds of Yellow Funds Sicav, a Collective Investment Organization under Luxembourg law, admitted for marketing in Italy, and offer their customers diversified and efficient investment solutions.

Pension products

The bank also offers a pension sector in which to invest: the complementary pension which serves to protect future well-being, and serves to supplement the pension while also benefiting from important tax advantages provided for by law.

The pension plan is deductible, enjoys a preferential taxation, and is flexible, i.e. the customer can choose how to build his supplementary pension.

The two proposed solutions are:

CNP Top Pension : it is an individual pension plan (PIP) which offers a flexible and customizable solution for achieving a supplementary pension. You will be able to choose the supplementary plan that best suits your needs, choosing from various management lines;

: it is an individual pension plan (PIP) which offers a flexible and customizable solution for achieving a supplementary pension. You will be able to choose the supplementary plan that best suits your needs, choosing from various management lines; Amundi Second Board: it is an Open Pension Fund (FPA) which offers a solution for achieving a supplementary pension by benefiting from important tax advantages provided for by law. The product combines a lean cost structure and maximum flexibility. Amundi is the largest asset manager in Europe by assets under management and among the top ten globally.

Find them reviews here.

Guaranteed savings

I insurance products they were born to satisfy the need for protection. Today they are also a way to manage savings.

They possess a good degree of flexibility, and are a good solution to protect the future well-being of loved ones.

The product proposed by the company is Premier Life.

Premier Life it is a multi-class policy, issued by GenertelLife SpA and designed to gradually access the financial markets and to protect loved ones, thanks to its life insurance characteristics.

The product combines the tax advantages typical of an insurance product with those of a diversified investment, and for this reason it is the solution designed for a medium-long term time horizon.

The product is in fact presented as dynamic and flexible, since it combines within it a correct mix of two instruments, namely the separate Gilfe Premium management and the three internal insurance funds.

Emissions

It’s about new placementsi to access the markets in a diversified way and also pursue medium-long term return objectives.

They are proposed Certificates e Bonds.

I Certificates they are “securitized derivatives” and can have very varied financial structures depending on the different types of underlying to which they are linked, exposing the investor to their performance in different ways.

This makes them flexible tools suitable for satisfying multiple investment needs in different market scenarios.

The offer is divided into:

Capital Guaranteed/Protected Certificates;

Partially Guaranteed/Second Capital Protected Certificates;

Conditionally capital protected certificates.

The Bonds they are debt securities issued by companies or public entities to finance themselves. They are issued for the purpose of raising capital directly from savers.

The subscription of bonds guarantees the purchaser, barring the default of the issuer, the repayment of the capital (at the end of the pre-established period) plus a return according to the methods and times defined at the time of issue and represented in the product offer documentation.

Accumulation Plan (PAC) which bank: opinions

An effective tool for planning future investments is the Capital Accumulation Plan (PAC), an ideal solution for build a legacy over time and access the markets gradually. They offer a simple and flexible way to gradually build capital for your future projects.

The bank offers the possibility of choosing one or more funds in which to invest by establishing the amount of payments and the frequency of the plan, with the freedom to modify it according to the indications provided by the Management Company.

CheBanca! investments: Opinions

The consultancy offered by CheBanca! is similar to consultations offered by other banks. The products offered are often policies and fundsor rather we are in the realm of asset management pure and simple.

Such an investment type has gods high costi, divided between those for active management and those of the contract while on the other hand the returns are not always excellent.

These products then they turn out complicated, and the investment is complex; also be careful because if you decide to divest you will hardly be able to do it without problems, but there will be various clauses that will not allow you to do it without losing something.

The management of these tools it is never entirely clear e transparent, since there are several entities that collaborate with each other and it will hardly be clear why the manager has made some choices rather than others.

In conclusion, my advice is to train you to understand and learn more, so you can manage your money the way you want, in the products you want and being aware of what could happen to your investments.

