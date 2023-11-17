Financial Authorities in China Discuss Key Tasks in Response to Real Estate Finance and Credit Extension

The People’s Bank of China, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission recently held a symposium on financial institutions to implement the directives from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Financial Work Conference. The meeting aimed to address key tasks such as real estate finance, credit extension, and financing platform debt risk resolution.

The Central Financial Work Conference, which has been described as an important meeting with milestone significance in the history of China’s financial development, was a focal point of the symposium. It was emphasized that studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the Central Financial Work Conference is the most crucial political task for the current financial system.

It was stressed that all financial departments and institutions must further unify their thoughts and actions with the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee. The focus should be on deeply grasping the political and people-oriented nature of financial work, adhering to goal orientation and problem orientation, and addressing the main contradictions and outstanding problems faced to accelerate the construction of a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics.

It is important to note that the information provided is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any operations based on this are at your own risk.

