Financial Breakfast on April 17: Focus on the Federal Reserve’s economic Beige Book this week, and pay attention to the provider of the minutes of the two major central bank policy meetings FX678

Financial Breakfast on April 17: Focus on the Federal Reserve’s Economic Beige Book this week and the minutes of the two major central bank policy meetings



On April 17 (Monday), this week will focus on the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book on economic conditions, as well as the speeches of several Fed officials; Speeches; the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the operation of the national economy on Tuesday also needs attention.

monday preview

market news

Global finance chief sees economic risks rising but banking system remains resilient

While the financial system may be resilient to recent bank turmoil, risks to global growth are rising, ministers from several countries said after meeting in Washington this week. Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said in a statement on Friday that “the outlook for world economic growth remains subdued and downside risks have increased.” He is the chairman of the top advisory board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Policymakers acted quickly to boost confidence in the banking system, which remains robust and resilient, underpinned by reforms implemented after the 2008-09 global financial crisis,” the statement said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue’s approval rating fell below 30% for the first time this year

According to the latest public opinion poll in South Korea, the approval rate of President Yoon Seok-yue has dropped to 27%, which is the first time this year that it has fallen below 30%. South Korean media said that the main reasons for the decline in Yin Xiyue’s support rate were the “humiliating diplomacy” towards Japan and the ineffective response to the “monitoring gate” in the United States. South Korean media reported on the 15th that the polling agency “Gallup Korea” conducted an intention survey of 1,002 Korean adults from the 11th to the 13th, asking them to evaluate Yin Xiyue’s governance performance. The results showed that Yin Xiyue’s approval rate was 27%, a decrease of 4 percentage points from last week; the disapproval rate was 65%, an increase of 4 percentage points from last week. (Xinhua News Agency)

South Korea’s exports last year accounted for 2.7% of the global market, a record low since 2008

Yonhap News Agency reported on April 16 that as South Korea’s exports slumped, South Korea’s share in the international export market in 2022 hit the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) on the 16th, the total global exports last year were 24.9 trillion U.S. dollars, of which South Korea’s exports were 683.585 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 2.74%. (Interface News)

Yellen: Slowly reducing lending could do something for the Fed

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. lenders are likely to cut back on credit after recent bank failures — enough to do some of the Fed’s work, but not enough to significantly change her economic outlook. “Banks are likely to become more cautious in this environment,” Yellen said. That does tend to lead to greater constraints on credit, which could supersede the need for further rate hikes by the Fed. She remained optimistic that the U.S. could avoid a recession and a sharp rise in unemployment as the economy cools and inflation moderates.

Germany to close last three nuclear power plants Germany to completely phase out nuclear power

According to Reuters, Germany will shut down the last three nuclear power plants in the country on the 15th local time, which also means that Germany is about to completely phase out nuclear power. According to reports, the three nuclear power plants are the Isar II nuclear power plant in Bavaria, the Neckar Westheim II nuclear power plant north of Stuttgart, and the Emsland nuclear power plant in Saxony. Closes permanently before midnight. In 2011, after the radiation leakage accident at the Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, due to concerns about safety risks, the government led by then German Chancellor Angela Merkel formulated a nuclear power withdrawal plan and planned to gradually shut down all 17 nuclear power plants in the country. (CCTV Finance)

The number of domestic travel orders on May Day hit the highest in five years, an increase of about 200% compared with the same period in 2019

According to statistics from travel platforms, as of now, domestic travel orders during the May Day holiday have increased by about 200% compared with the same period in 2019, the highest record in five years. In terms of outbound travel, Thailand, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries are the most popular. The price of travel to these countries during the May Day period generally increased by about 20% compared with the same period in 2019.

IMF official: European economy faces ‘triple challenge’

International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials said on the 14th that although the recent performance is acceptable, the European economic growth trend is weakening, facing the triple challenge of curbing inflation, maintaining economic recovery, and maintaining financial stability. (Xinhua News Agency)

Lavrov: The trend of “de-dollarization” will definitely accelerate in the future and is irreversible

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 14th, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said at a press conference that the trend of abandoning the use of US dollars in world trade and switching to domestic currencies is irreversible. “The divergence from the dollar has already begun, not yet quickly, but it is sure to accelerate. The trend is irreversible. The use of the dollar’s dominance by the Americans to manage international finance and the world economy as a whole has seriously jeopardized their position,” Lavrov said.

U.S. deputy treasury secretary urges Congress to raise debt ceiling as soon as possible, otherwise it will trigger an “artificial” crisis

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo said on Friday that Congress’ failure to raise the U.S. debt ceiling could trigger an “artificially created” crisis that could derail the economy. He also said that continuing to delay raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling would threaten the international community’s confidence in the U.S. economy. “It is critical that Congress raise the debt ceiling, the last thing our country needs is a manufactured crisis,” Adeyemo said.

precious metal

Gold prices retreated sharply on Friday as the dollar rebounded and Fed officials emphasized the need to raise interest rates again. Gold hit a more than one-year high in the previous session. The U.S. dollar index rebounded from a one-year low and U.S. Treasury yields rose after Fed Governor Waller said the central bank had “not made much progress” in getting inflation back to its 2% goal despite a year of aggressive rate hikes. Interest rates still need to be raised.

Gold is also a safe-haven asset alongside the U.S. dollar in times of economic or political turmoil, and the dollar’s rally has also dampened appetite for the metal from overseas buyers. Separately, CME’s FedWatch showed traders were now pricing in an 80.2% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike in May, compared with a 70% chance at the start of the week, also weighing on gold.

Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said the precious metals market could weaken as we enter the “quiet period” ahead of the Fed’s May decision, with “prices settling around $2,000 an ounce.”

Silver fell 2.1 percent to $25.25 an ounce, having earlier risen to a one-year high of $26.07 and heading for its fifth straight weekly gain. Platinum was down 0.7% at $1,040.07, while palladium was up 0.9% at $1,512.88, but both were on track for weekly gains.

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain after Western energy watchdogs said global demand would hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in consumption.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also warned that sharp output cuts announced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+, a group of other producers led by Russia, could exacerbate oil supply shortages and hurt consumers.

Both contracts rose for the fourth week in a row, as fears of a banking crisis that unfolded last month eased and OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to cut production further last week.

Brent was on track for a 1.5% weekly gain, while U.S. crude was up 2.4% for the week. A four-week winning streak would be the longest since June 2022. World oil demand will grow by 2 million bpd to a record 101.9 million bpd in 2023, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report on Friday, driven largely by strong consumption in China after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Aviation fuel demand growth accounts for 57% of the total growth to 2023, the report said. But OPEC on Thursday highlighted downside risks to summer oil demand as part of the backdrop for its decision to cut output by a further 1.16 million bpd.

The IEA said the OPEC+ decision could hurt consumers and the global economic recovery. Global oil supply is expected to fall by 400,000 bpd by the end of the year, citing an expected rise of 1 million bpd in non-OPEC+ output from March, while output from the OPEC+ group will fall by 1.4 million bpd .

“The narrative of rising demand and relatively tight supply is taking hold again and that’s what’s keeping the oil market buoyed,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an indicator of future supply, fell for a third straight week, data from Baker Hughes Co showed, also helping to lift prices. U.S. oil rigs fell by two to 588 this week, the lowest since June 2022, while natural gas rigs fell by one to 157.

foreign exchange

The U.S. dollar index rebounded from a one-year low on Friday after some data on retail sales in March was not as weak as some economists had feared, while a key Fed policymaker warned that the U.S. central bank will need to keep raising interest rates in order to Lower inflation.

The dollar rebounded from initial losses after data showed U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in March as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items.

Core retail sales, which most closely corresponds to the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, slipped 0.3% last month. However, despite the decline in March, gains in January and February put consumer spending firmly on track to accelerate in the first quarter.

“Except for the retail sales control group, which is the super core retail sales, the data is generally weak, just a little bit less than expected, which makes you think maybe the market is looking for a weaker stuff.” Economists noted that the data still reflected a strong quarter against the backdrop of a very strong January.

“Personal consumption flattened in February and March, but that was after spending picked up momentum in January, most importantly , the weakness in February and March was distressing on its own, but the quarterly average was much stronger due to the spending spree in January.”

The dollar index rose 0.57% on the day to 101.53 after falling to 100.78, the lowest since April last year. It remains on track for a fifth straight weekly decline.

The euro was down 0.44% at $1.0999 after touching $1.10755, its highest since April last year. USD/JPY rose 0.91% to 133.78.

Investors are pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve will need to cut interest rates later this year in anticipation of a slowing economy, but the economy remains relatively strong, making for choppy trading.

“The overarching storyline is that the economy is slowing down, and I think what’s been overlooked is that things could take longer, maybe extremely slowly, and that the U.S. economy is more resilient than people give it credit for,” Issa said.

Other data on Friday showed U.S. consumer confidence rose in April, but households’ inflation expectations for the next 12 months rose. Output at U.S. factories also fell more than expected in March, but managed to post a small increase in the first quarter.

Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Friday that despite a year of aggressive rate hikes, “not much progress has been made” in returning inflation to the 2% target and that rates still need to be raised.

Atlanta Fed President Bostic said that raising interest rates by 25 basis points can give the Fed some confidence that inflation will steadily return to its 2% target when it ends the tightening cycle.

Goolsbee, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, also said that a U.S. recession is certainly possible as the effects of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes over the past year are fully felt in the economy. Traders of fed funds futures see an 81 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.