Financial Breakfast on April 18: Gold fell below $2,000 per ounce, the market focused on the Fed’s interest rate hike clue provider FX678

Financial Breakfast on April 18: Gold falls below $2,000 per ounce, the market is concerned about the clues of the Fed’s interest rate hike



The dollar rose on Monday, April 18 (Tuesday), after New York state manufacturing activity increased for the first time in five months in April, helping to strengthen expectations for a Fed rate hike in May; gold reversed course and fell to the key level of $2,000 Under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising U.S. bond yields, investors looked for clues as to whether the market would see the Federal Reserve raise interest rates for the “last time” in May.

Commodity closing situation:Brent crude futures fell 1.8% to settle at $84.76 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 2.1% to settle at $80.83 a barrel. U.S. gold futures settled at $2,007 an ounce, down 0.4%.

U.S. stocks closed:The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 33987.18 points; the S&P 500 rose 0.33% to close at 4151.32 points; the Nasdaq rose 0.28% to close at 12157.72 points.

preview tuesday

precious metal

Gold reversed course on Monday, falling below the key $2,000 level, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields, as investors looked for clues on whether the market will see the Federal Reserve raise interest rates “for the last time” in May.

Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, said a stronger dollar and higher bond yields, as well as some profit-taking on the recent rally, weighed on gold.

Gold’s trend remains up, Wyckoff added, “and I wouldn’t be surprised that gold makes new record highs in the next few weeks.” It hinted that another 25 basis points of interest rates could be raised next month.

However, last week’s economic data began to show the U.S. economy was losing steam, fueling bets that the Fed’s next rate hike will be its last.

The CME’s FedWatch tool shows the market sees an 86 percent chance of a 25 basis point hike in May and a two-thirds chance of a pause in June.

Spot silver fell 1.4% to $24.99 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $1,048.36 and palladium rose 3.4% to $1,554.85.

Oil prices turned lower on Monday as the dollar strengthened and investors weighed in on a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May, which could dampen hopes for an economic recovery.

The U.S. dollar has been strengthening amid the rate hikes, with the U.S. dollar index up about 0.6% on Monday. “The dollar is stronger and that seems to be putting a little bit of pressure on oil,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Traders are betting the Fed will raise lending rates by another 25 basis points in May and have pushed back expectations for a rate cut, which typically occurs when the economy is slowing, until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, China‘s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Tuesday is expected to be positive for commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting that China will account for most of the growth in demand in 2023.

The G7 alliance will maintain a $60 a barrel price for Russia’s seaborne oil despite rising global crude prices and calls by some countries to lower the price ceiling to limit Russia’s revenue, a G7 official said. upper limit.

In Iraq, the federal and Kurdish regional governments have resolved technical issues necessary to resume exports of northern oil from Turkey’s Ceyhan port to international markets, four sources told Reuters on Monday.

foreign exchange

The dollar rose on Monday after manufacturing activity in New York state rose for the first time in five months in April, helping to bolster expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May. A separate report showing confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders improved for the fourth straight month in April also supported the dollar.

A gauge of the dollar against six major currencies rose 0.413% after a gauge of manufacturing in New York state surged to 10.8 from -24.6 in March, well above expectations for a -18 in a Reuters poll of 35 economists.

The New York Fed said its new orders index surged 47 points to 25.1, while its shipments index rose 37 points to 23.9, a sharp increase after declines in recent months.

“It’s the best reading since last July, orders surged and sent the dollar higher as the economy still looks like it’s moving above the speed limit the Fed said it was,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “The market is underestimating the possibility of another rate hike after May. Now the market is saying the Fed will cut rates later, but I think the economy is showing its resilience.”

Futures trading showed the probability that the Fed would raise lending rates to a range of 5.00% to 5.25% when policymakers wrap up their two-day meeting on May 3 rose to 88.7% from 78% on Friday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. %.

Fed funds futures also showed expectations that the Fed would start cutting rates later this year were pushed back from September to November, with smaller cuts now expected. The outlook for U.S. interest rates relative to other countries’ monetary policies and economies can boost or weaken the value of the dollar.

The euro slipped 0.66 percent to $1.0926 on Monday after hitting a one-year high of $1.108 on Friday. Traders expect the ECB to hike rates further as fears of a banking crisis faded last month.

The yen was 0.45% weaker at 134.40 against the dollar, as the Bank of Japan stuck to its loose monetary policy, helping the greenback to its highest level since March 15.

“The dollar has rallied, but we also know from the Bank of Japan’s comments that they have no real reason to pull back from ultra-loose policy,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

Kazuo Ueda, the new governor of the Bank of Japan, made it clear last week that Japan will remain “dovish” by keeping interest rates ultra-low for the time being.

Sterling traded at $1.2374, down 0.31% on the day. The Mexican peso was down 0.11% at 18.04 per dollar, while the Canadian dollar was down 0.25% at C$1.34.

market news

Russia expects oil output to remain steady until 2025, plans to build reserves

Russia’s oil production is expected to remain stable until 2025, while Moscow plans to stockpile oil to make its supply more resilient, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sorokin said. Russia decided to cut crude output by 500,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to support oil prices. Russian oil production has proven resilient in the face of Western sanctions, defying expectations of a sharp drop in output. When talking about the plan to build oil storage, Sorokin said that such a reserve would increase the flexibility of supply, taking into account the current international market situation, demand and highly volatile oil prices. Russia does not currently have significant oil reserves, and last year a Russian official said it could take up to four years to build storage facilities of no less than 100 million tonnes (or more than 700 million barrels).

U.S. homebuilder sentiment improves for fourth straight month

The U.S. April NAHB housing market index showed that confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders improved for the fourth month in a row, as a shortage of existing homes and lower mortgage rates boosted demand for new homes, but a shortage of building materials remained a major challenge. NAHB Chair Alicia Huey said builders are noticing further declines in mortgage rates below 6 percent and expect demand for housing to increase further. Still, the industry is plagued by construction material issues, including a lack of power transformer equipment. New home sales have risen for three straight months, with homebuyers eager to take advantage of lower mortgage rates. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen from a peak of 7.08% in early November to 6.27% last week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Additionally, the NAHB survey found that 30 percent of builders reported price cuts this month, down from 31 percent in March. The use of incentives to boost sales rose to 59 percent from 58 percent in March.

GGII: In 2022, the market size of China‘s lithium battery structural parts will increase by more than 90% year-on-year

According to statistics from GGII, China‘s power lithium battery shipments will reach 480GWh in 2022, a year-on-year increase of more than 1 times; energy storage battery shipments will reach 130GWh, a year-on-year increase of 1.7 times. Benefiting from the rapid growth of downstream lithium battery shipments, the market size of China‘s lithium battery structural parts will increase by 93.2% year-on-year to 33.8 billion yuan in 2022.

G7 to maintain $60/barrel price cap on Russian crude

A G7 official said the G7 would maintain a price ceiling of $60 a barrel for seaborne Russian oil, despite rising global crude prices and calls by some countries to lower the price ceiling to limit Russia’s revenues. The official said the G7 and Australia had decided to maintain the $60 oil price ceiling set in December after reviewing it. The move follows a four-week rally in benchmark oil prices as OPEC+ announces production cuts and consumption recovers in some regions. Russian crude has been selling at a discount of about $30 to Brent, the official said. Officials concluded that the price cap would both limit Russian revenues and keep energy markets stable, but said they would continue to coordinate to ensure the measures were effectively monitored and enforced.

Netherlands hit hard by EU drug shortages

According to the “Netherlands Times” report on the 17th local time, data from the Dutch Pharmacists Association KNMP showed that in the past year, there have been 1,514 drug shortages in the Netherlands for more than two weeks. The association said it was the highest number of shortages since it began tracking the figure 19 years ago. There were 1,007 drug shortages in the previous year. According to research data from the European pharmaceutical company organization PGEU, half of the EU countries will face more serious drug shortages in 2022 than in 2021. The current shortages are mainly of drugs that are used for a shorter period of time, such as acetaminophen and certain types of antibiotics. More specific shortages include drugs for heart patients, insulin and ozone for diabetics, and several cancer treatments. EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that the current shortage of medicines has become a concern of EU member states and the world.

Bank of America: Earnings season is off to best start in a decade

Strategists at Bank of America said the first-quarter earnings report was off to a good start, beating analysts’ pessimistic expectations. Of the 30 companies that have reported results so far, which collectively account for 10 percent of the S&P 500, 90 percent have beaten earnings per share estimates and 73 percent have beaten sales estimates, a team of strategists led by Bank of America Savita Subramanian said on Monday. stated in a research report. Thanks in large part to impressive results from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, the last comparable first week of an earnings season dates back to at least 2012.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Russia is ready to discuss the sale of Indian cars

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters that Russia is preparing to discuss the supply and sale of Indian cars, and relevant talks are already underway, but no specific plans have been received yet. The “Russian Automobile Dealers” Association pointed out at the beginning of the year that Indian cars may appear in Russian car showrooms in 2023.