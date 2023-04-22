Financial Breakfast on April 22: Strong data supports the Fed’s interest rate hike in May, and gold hits its worst weekly performance in eight weeks Provider FX678

Financial Breakfast on April 22: Strong data supports the Fed’s interest rate hike in May, and gold has its worst weekly performance in eight weeks



The U.S. dollar edged higher against major currencies on Friday, April 22 (Saturday), as business activity data showed that the world‘s largest economy remained resilient, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points at its policy meeting next month. Gold prices slumped and headed for their worst week in eight, while oil prices posted weekly losses.

Commodity closing situation:U.S. gold futures settled down 1.4 percent at $1,990.50. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents to settle at $81.66 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 5 cents at $77.87.

U.S. stocks closed:The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07% to 33808.96; the S&P 500 rose 0.09% to 4133.52; the Nasdaq rose 0.11% to 12072.46.

precious metal

Gold prices fell on Friday, heading for their worst week in eight, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials this week boosted bets on at least one more rate hike and boosted the dollar.

Gold prices have fallen about 1.2% so far this week, pressured by a broader rise in the U.S. dollar, with Fed officials saying on Thursday that inflation remains “well above” the Fed’s 2% target. Fed Governor Bowman reiterated that more needs to be done to curb inflation.

U.S. business activity accelerated to an 11-month high in April, an S&P global survey showed, at odds with growing signs that the economy could slip into recession as interest rates rise and demand cools. Gold is also under pressure as a result.

The market currently sees an 85.4% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.

Silver fell 1.1% to $25.02 an ounce, its first weekly loss in six.

Platinum and palladium bucked the trend. Platinum surged 2.7% to a more than one-year high of $1,122.80, while palladium rose 1.1% to $1,604.74, on track for its best week since November.

Oil prices rose on Friday on strong economic data from the euro zone and the U.K., but ended the week on the back of uncertainty over the outlook for interest rates.

Both major benchmarks slid more than 2 percent on Thursday to their lowest levels since some OPEC countries unexpectedly announced production cuts in early April amid fears of a recession and bloated U.S. gasoline inventories.

“The market seems to be in a skeptical mode,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Rice Futures Group, adding that prices remained range-bound following OPEC’s production cuts. Still, survey data from the euro zone and the U.K. lifted oil prices on Friday.

The euro zone’s economic recovery unexpectedly picked up pace this month, surveys showed, as demand in the dominant services sector has picked up, offsetting a deepening slump in manufacturing.

British businesses also reported a rebound in activity and the slowest increase in input costs in more than two years, an industry survey showed.

In India, preliminary government data showed that crude oil processing at refineries remained near record levels in March to meet solid seasonal demand in the world‘s third-largest oil consumer.

On the U.S. supply front, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs this week for the first time in four weeks.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by five to 753 in the week to April 21.

foreign exchange

The dollar was little changed to slightly higher against its major peers on Friday, as business activity data pointed to resilience in the world‘s largest economy, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points at its policy meeting next month.

The dollar also rose against commodity currencies. Overall, the dollar index was on track for its first weekly gain in nearly two months on expectations of a rate hike in May.

Data on Friday showed the S&P Global U.S. Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 53.5 this month, the highest since May last year, from a final reading of 52.3 in March. It was the third month in a row that the PMI remained above 50, indicating growth in the private sector.

“Even though economic activity is cooling, interest rate differentials remain supportive of the dollar and the U.S. remains the cleanest dirty laundry on the global economic map,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Toronto-based Corpay, which measures the greenback’s performance against six other currencies. The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was flat at 101.76 and on track for a weekly gain of about 0.2 percent, its first since late February.

However, the outlook for the dollar remains skewed to the downside as investors brace for the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle. But Fed officials have been at pains to point out that inflation remains disturbingly high and that interest rates must continue to rise.

Money markets on Friday continued to price in expectations for a 25 basis point U.S. rate hike next month, which was positive for the dollar, before a pause in rate hikes in June. Interest rate futures markets are also pricing in rate cuts this year as the economy slows.

“The Fed’s interest rate hike message is no longer a strong support for the dollar, and other currencies are also flowing as optimism builds for the second half of the year globally, with not only lower inflation, but lower inflation,” said Juan Perez, head of trading at Monex USA in Washington. Avoid too strong recessionary pressure.”

Elsewhere, the recovery in the euro zone unexpectedly picked up pace this month as a surge in demand for services offset a deepening slump in manufacturing.

Data on Friday showed the HCOB euro zone flash composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global jumped to an 11-month high of 54.4 in April from 53.7 in March. The index is seen as a good gauge of overall economic health.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.0982 in late New York trade, recovering from an intraday low of $1.0938. Elsewhere, sterling was down 0.1% at $1.2431, having fallen as much as 0.54% earlier.

The yen was one of the stronger performers earlier in the session, rising to a one-week high against the dollar after data showed Japan’s national core consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1 percent in March from a year earlier, ahead of the central bank’s 2. percent target level, putting pressure on the Bank of Japan to abandon its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will chair his first policy meeting next week. USD/JPY was slightly lower in late New York trading, at 134.17.

market news

Fed’s Cook: Rate path to be ‘appropriately lower’ if financial conditions continue to tighten

Cook said the Fed was weighing the impact shown by economic indicators over the past few months against possible headwinds from recent banking developments. If tightening financing conditions were to have a material adverse effect on the economy, the path for the federal funds rate would likely be moderately lower than it would have been if there had been no banking crisis, he said. But if the data show that the economy continues to strengthen and deflation eases, the Fed may have more work to do. At the same time, he also pointed out that when formulating monetary policy, the Federal Reserve will continue to be guided by the dual goals of maximum employment and price stability, and strive to bring inflation back to the 2% goal.

The total number of domestic tourists in the first quarter increased by 46.5% year-on-year

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on April 21 the domestic tourism data for the first quarter of 2023. According to the statistical results of the domestic tourism sampling survey, in the first quarter of 2023, the total number of domestic tourists was 1.216 billion, an increase of 386 million or 46.5% over the same period of the previous year. Among them, domestic tourist trips by urban residents were 944 million, a year-on-year increase of 52.0%; domestic tourist trips by rural residents were 272 million, a year-on-year increase of 30.1%. Domestic tourism revenue (total tourism expenditure) was 1.30 trillion yuan, an increase of 0.53 trillion yuan or 69.5% over the previous year. Among them, urban residents spent 1.12 trillion yuan on travel, a year-on-year increase of 79.5%; rural residents spent 0.18 trillion yuan on travel, a year-on-year increase of 26.1%.

European gas prices fall for third straight week, demand signals mixed

European gas prices fell for a third week in a row as markets factored in a mixed demand outlook, while maintenance at Norwegian gas facilities could reduce near-term supply. Industrial demand has been subdued in recent months as Europe recovers from a historic energy crisis. The influx of liquefied natural gas has also helped keep inventories at around 57% on average, well above normal levels for the year, and pushed benchmark natural gas prices lower. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said: “These developments combined make the market doubt whether the EU’s storage locations can be filled before September, which may further depress spot prices.” The weather will get colder, which could boost heating demand. Competition with Asia for key LNG cargoes also remains in focus.

European banks recover in April, shorts could lose $1 billion

Short sellers betting against European banks are expected to lose $1 billion in April after expecting strong quarterly earnings to help the sector recover from the shock of the Credit Suisse collapse. Investors who set up bearish trades on the belief that banking shares would fall further have lost about $1 billion so far this month, according to analytics firm Ortex. In March, they made a $2.7 billion profit, the biggest gain on short positions against European banks in more than a year. The Euro Stoxx bank index has risen 18% from its lows in late March. UniCredit , one of the most shorted stocks, has since rallied 35% to its highest level since 2016, according to data from Ortex and S&P Global Market Intelligence. “A hike in interest rates has boosted interest income a lot and there is no chance of a rate cut now. Now is not the time to remove financials from your portfolio,” said Carlo Franchini, head of clients at Banca Ifigest.

Strikes on railway services across Germany severely affect urban traffic

On the 21st local time, the Deutsche Bahn and Transport Union called employees of German railway companies and private railway operators to carry out warning strikes from 3:00 am to 11:00 am. Although Deutsche Bahn plans to resume long-distance traffic operations from 13:00 on the same day, the intercity trains were still basically paralyzed until the evening. According to information released by the German Railways and Transport Union, 23,500 employees of Deutsche Bahn and private railway operators across the country participated in the strike. (CCTV News)

The first meeting of the 20th Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform: Focus on optimizing the environment for the development of the private economy

The first meeting of the 20th Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee pointed out that supporting the development of the private economy is the consistent policy of the Party Central Committee. To promote the development and growth of the private economy, efforts must be made to optimize the development environment of the private economy, remove institutional barriers that restrict private enterprises from participating in market competition fairly, guide private enterprises to find the right position in high-quality development, and through their own reform and development, compliance management, transformation and upgrading , and continuously improve the quality of development. It is necessary to fully consider the characteristics of the private economy, improve policy implementation methods, strengthen policy coordination, promote precise and direct access to various preferential policies, and effectively solve the actual difficulties of enterprises. It is necessary to implement the construction of pro-Qing political and business relations, and guide and promote the healthy growth of private economic personnel. (Xinhua News Agency)